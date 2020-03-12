U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders took the reins Thursday, giving the speech that many Americans have been waiting for since the COVID-19 crisis started.
In a 13-minute address to reporters that was quickly shared across social media, Sanders, a Democratic candidate for president, laid out what he felt needed to happen in order to mitigate the crisis.
Former vice president Joe Biden, the other democratic frontrunner for the nomination, also held a news conference, but Biden spent most of his time rebuking President Donald Trump for mishandling the national crisis.
Sanders was methodical in what he saw as the best course of action.
First, Sanders said he would declare a national emergency — a trigger that mobilizes support staffs and emergency personnel across the United States. Sanders said he would then ask for a bipartisan congressional commission charged with bringing together the best national experts on pandemics and the coronavirus to provide scientific facts and models. These experts would provide counsel with an eye toward an eventual cure.
Sanders called for the creation of hotlines nationwide that would be serviced by credible experts who could help Americans to understand symptoms, as well as provide advice on where to go next.
Then Sanders turned to ways to pivot amid the inevitable economic downturn caused by a pandemic.
A proponent of health care for all, Sanders kept his personal politics mostly at bay, except to say that health care costs associated with testing and treatment of coronavirus needed to be made available to all Americans — regardless of class or immigration status. He urged pharmaceutical companies — another of his nemeses — to avoid price gouging and profiteering once the right drugs are pinpointed in the coronavirus treatment. He urged them to sell the drug at cost.
Among medical professionals, Sanders said those in retirement might be called up to assist in areas where there are too few doctors and nurses to serve what could be a massive number of cases in coming weeks. And he urged the health care industry and public sector companies to work together to build and produce the equipment and supplies needed to address the pandemic. (In the future, Sanders said, America needs more community health centers like those here in rural Vermont that can also serve as an additional sector of service.)
Then Sanders turned to ensuring paid family leave for individuals who face losing their jobs as a result of contracting the coronavirus.
Likewise, he called for a structure for unemployment compensation, as well as doing all that could be done to protect jobs, restore the workforce and revitalizes what will inevitably be a recession as a result of the crisis. (He pointed to the steps being taken by several European countries currently facing mass quarantines.)
Ultimately, Sanders said, the process by which Americans come to understand the breadth and depth of the crisis needs to be transparent and honest. He said he has doubts that the current administration is being truthful about the numbers of infected and quarantined.
“This information needs to come from credible experts — not politicians,” he said. “We are all in this together.”
Sanders did not call for calm. He did not reiterate the series of hygiene and health tips designed to mitigate the spread of the virus. Sanders filled the void of leadership that has been missing. By its comprehensiveness, he demonstrated that someone is thinking about all of us at this time of national crisis. It was refreshing.
Ultimately, this crisis very well could change Americans’ minds about the health care system, and how services are provided (and paid for). The pandemic may be the very demonstration of Sanders’ longstanding mantra toward a single-payer model. Because if we do not come out of this well, we very well could hear Sanders mantra turn to “I told you so.”
The president’s somber address to the nation did little to assuage fears or inform. By spelling out a plan — even if it was an “if I were president” plan — it was what Americans needed in the moment.
Politics aside, it was what the doctor ordered.
You can watch Sanders’ address here at bit.ly/SandersPandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.