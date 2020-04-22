We had a warm winter. We are having a weird spring. (It snowed in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, after all.)
One of the silver linings that people keep talking and posting about is the fact that there is less air pollution because there are fewer vehicles on the roads, and large, dirty manufacturing plants are not spewing pollutants into the sky. Assuming the photos are not doctored in Photoshop, the images showing Los Angeles in the days before the state of emergency was declared there and the weeks since are stark in their clarity.
We are fortunate here in Vermont to almost always have clean air. It is something that is written into that definition we have for “quality of life.” People from away flock to Vermont to enjoy our mountains, trails and back roads in the form of outdoor recreation.
It’s an asset and one that is not just in our heads. It’s tracked and noted.
Case in point: The American Lung Association’s 2020 “State of the Air” report found Burlington-South Burlington and the Barre-Montpelier area as among the cleanest cities list for nation’s most widespread air pollutants — ozone and particle pollution — both of which can be deadly.
In fact, the only counties in the state to have experienced any increase in these air pollutants is Bennington, whose grade on ozone declined from a B to a C, and Chittenden, which saw its total year-round particles increase slightly but remained within national standards maintaining its passing grade.
The association’s annual air quality “report card” tracks Americans’ exposure to unhealthful levels of particle pollution and ozone during a three-year period.
According to a news release issued by the association as it highlighted the results: “As the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, improving air quality is more important than ever — as studies have shown air pollution harms lung health, and emerging research links long-term exposure to particle pollution to increases in the death rate among COVID-19 patients. Once again, the report found that nearly half of all Americans were exposed to unhealthy air in 2016-18.”
For many Americans, the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated just how important lung health really is, according to Dr. Charles Irvin, a member of the American Lung Association’s Vermont Leadership Board and a professor at The University of Vermont’s College of Medicine.
“There is no short cut, no alternative to breathing. We must do more to protect our lungs from anything that puts our ability to breathe at risk, be it a virus, tobacco smoke or air pollution,” he said.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act — which is often cited as a major contributor to Vermont’s clean air.
We are truly blessed. Much of the rest of the nation is at a greater risk.
Each year the “State of the Air” provides a report card on the two most widespread outdoor air pollutants, ozone pollution, also known as smog, and particle pollution, also called soot. The report analyzes particle pollution in two ways: through average annual particle pollution levels and short-term spikes in particle pollution. Both ozone and particle pollution are dangerous to public health and can increase the risk of premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer, and new research links air pollution to the development of serious diseases, such as asthma and dementia.
This year’s report covers 2016, 2017 and 2018, the years with the most recent quality — assured data available collected by states, cities, counties, tribes and federal agencies. Notably, those three years were among the five hottest recorded in global history. Rising temperatures lead to increased levels of ozone pollution. Changing climate patterns also fuel wildfires and their dangerous smoke, which increase particle pollution. Ozone and particle pollution threaten everyone, especially children, older adults and people living with a lung disease. Although this report does not cover data from 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of air pollution on lung health is of heightened concern.
The pandemic has not kept us from going outside. In fact, Gov. Phil Scott and members of his administration have been encouraging Vermonter to get out and enjoy our state, just making sure they are doing it safely and within the state and federal guidelines as they pertain to COVID-19.
So now, when someone tells you to take a deep breath in your efforts to reduce anxiety due to self-isolation, rest assured it’s worth taking a few more.
The full report, as well as trend charts and rankings for metropolitan areas and county grades, are available at Lung.org/sota
