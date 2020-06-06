As encouraging as it is to see more Vermont businesses re-opening during this pandemic, there remain grave concerns for our state. Certain challenges are real and seemingly a million miles from “back to normal.”
The state’s unemployment rate hovers around 16%. These are Depression-era comparables. You do not have to tell the members of the Vermont National Guard how bad it is; they see it almost daily at food distribution sites, where thousands of people are showing up to sit in vehicles for hours to get boxes of food.
However, food shelves in communities are telling a different story — one that does not align with demands being tested at the macro level. Perhaps because “anyone” can get in line for the food distribution, the demand has been higher. All signs suggest that some of Vermont’s most vulnerable citizens might not be getting the help they sorely need.
In a letter to Vermont policy makers, organizers who have made feeding Vermonters their mission have made a passionate appeal for help in battling this “urgent and unprecedented food security crisis in Vermont.”
Bottom line: Money is needed.
The coalition is asking that $18 million be allocated “to support the structures and systems in place now to meet the increased demand, transportation needs, labor costs, and communication needs associated with the COVID-19 response efforts.”
They are also asking that an additional $20 million be allocated for direct support to families to increase current 3SquaresVT benefits by 15% and allow for a surge in applications when new outreach efforts are implemented.
“As we begin to emerge from the immediate COVID-19 emergency, we are seeing alarming signs of increasing food insecurity for Vermonters and their families. We write this letter to call your attention to the rising threat of hunger and ask that you work with us and others to ensure a well-planned and executed response at the state level,” they wrote. “The State of Vermont cannot expect our schools and charitable food system to shoulder the entire burden without state support. We are concerned for the health and well-being of Vermonters, especially our most vulnerable communities. As extra unemployment benefits at the federal level are withdrawn and people exhaust their savings, we expect that food insecurity is going to increase, or in the best case, remain at current high levels for the next 12-24 months.”
They point to several areas of concern to back up their point.
By example, the Vermont Foodbank has seen drastic increases in the number of people reaching out for help, ranging up to an 800% increase at partner sites and distributions.
In addition, the most recent data from Feeding America, released in mid-May estimates the number of food insecure people in Vermont has increased by 46% and that child food insecurity in Vermont has increased by 60%.
“The pandemic has shone a light on the thousands of people who have long lived in poverty in Vermont, and has also resulted in families who have never before been worried about putting food on their table, after suddenly losing their jobs, facing that very reality for the first time,” they wrote in the letter. “We know that children and people from marginalized populations are especially vulnerable to hunger. No person living in Vermont should be worried about how they will get the food they need to be healthy.”
And the need will be acute in a matter of days.
The Farmers to Families Food Box distribution efforts will be ending in mid-June. As this assistance is withdrawn, replacement resources will be needed to continue distributing this emergency food to Vermont families.
The coalition argues that millions of meals worth of food have already been distributed, and high demand continues at all distribution locations — an epic logistical test each time.
“Settling for returning to some ‘tolerable’ number of hungry Vermonters is not acceptable, and would be a terrible waste of the opportunity we have as a state to make real change,” they argue.
We agree that the need is urgent and rapidly rising.
“Do not allow Vermonters to fall further and further into poverty, to go to bed hungry so that their children can eat, or to choose between paying rent, buying food, or taking their medications. The time to act is now.”
