While there are no jaw-dropping results out of the latest Vermont Public Radio/Vermont PBS poll, there is plenty for Vermonters to talk about and digest.
The poll was conducted by Braun Research Inc., a New Jersey firm, and overseen by Rich Clark, a professor of political science and former director of polling at the Castleton Polling Institute. Pollsters interviewed 603 respondents between July 15-28. The poll has an overall margin of error of 4%.
Here are some of the highlights, as reported by both news organizations in recent days:
— Some 66% of respondents said they were either very concerned or somewhat concerned about contracting COVID-19, and 40% said they knew someone who has already come down with the virus.
— 49% said they have experienced increased anxiety since the pandemic began, and 26% said they have experienced depression.
— 77% said they are either very or somewhat concerned about out-of-state people coming to Vermont and potentially spreading the virus. Only 7% said they had no concern about that happening.
— The Aug. 1 mask mandate is popular: 76% support it, with 22% opposed.
— 67% of Vermonters say they are very concerned about the future of small businesses in the state. If you add in those who said they are somewhat concerned, the number jumps to 93%.
— A majority of Vermonters think racism is a problem in their state, but even more are convinced that their own communities are welcoming places: 59% said racism is either a big problem or somewhat of a problem in Vermont, while 40% said it was a small problem or no problem at all.
— 81% of respondents said their communities were welcoming of racial and ethnic diversity, with 9% labeling their communities as “unwelcoming.”
— The Black Lives Matter movement has 66% support, with 25% opposed. Women were more likely to support Black Lives Matter than men, and Chittenden County residents support it at a higher rate than residents of other regions.
— 61% say they have either a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in Vermont police, and only 16% believe that police “regularly discriminate against people of color.”
The timing of the poll, of course, coincides with the start of the upcoming election season, which begins in earnest on Aug. 11 with the Democratic, Republican and Progressive primaries.
The poll contained bad news for anyone running against incumbent Gov. Phil Scott, either in the Republican primary next week or the November general election: 83% of respondents approved of Scott’s leadership during the pandemic, with only 12% disapproving.
Some 66% of respondents approved of the governor’s handling of race issues in Vermont, with 17% disapproving, and another 17% unsure.
Scott’s pandemic approval rating was running at 96% before he issued the mask mandate. It dropped to 84% after the mandate, with almost all of that loss in support coming from Republicans.
The governor’s “turn of the spigot” approach to re-opening businesses across Vermont generated a lot of anxiety and concern that the economy was not being restarted quickly enough. However, 56% of respondents said that the state will open too quickly, risking greater harm to public health than necessary; only 26% said Vermont is not opening quickly enough.
Respondents were quite evenly divided over whether K-12 schools should open this fall; 47% were in favor; 42% were opposed. 11% were unsure or had no opinion.
Similarly, 50% of respondents said Vermont universities and colleges should not be letting students come back to campus; 44% were in favor.
The results certainly suggest that Vermonters have a lot on their minds. The pandemic and social unrest are contributing factors to some overall mental health concerns. What the poll does not address is the added stress associated with the national political landscape, the bitter presidential election and national concerns for many of the aforementioned issues, where we have seen violence, aggression and even death resulting.
These are not easy times, and this year’s poll is particularly daunting in the issues it tackles. But if its results show us anything, it is that the burdens are not too tough to bear, and that together we are coping and adapting.
Given the circumstances of the day, that’s the best result we could ask for.
Visit projects.vpr.org/vpr-vermont-pbs-2020-polls-july to check out complete coverage of the poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.