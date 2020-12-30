Just a few hours to go ...
Let’s get this year behind us already.
Remember, a year ago, when we went into 2020 thinking it was going to be the year that would be one of the greatest tests of our resolve in a generation or more. We were talking about the direction of our nation and what the presidential election would bring.
Who knew our resolve actually would be tested by a global pandemic?
Looking back on the body of editorials that have been written in this space during the past year, we see an evolution. We see more lows than highs, but it is from those that we find lessons. Whether we adopt what we learn into practice, however, is where our mettle is tested.
Did we accept the “new normal” from the global reset of our priorities?
Did we adapt in ways that showed resilience and creativity?
Did we strive to maintain connections that suddenly had become foreign to us?
Or did we languish in our own self-pity, wringing our hands into sore nubs over “what ifs”?
In our eyes, there is much to be grateful for speeding toward 2021, even though the first part of next year could prove to be a challenge.
We found five lessons we wish to share with you on the final day of this year.
First, we connected with family — for better or worse. In lockdown and beyond we established or re-established relationships with people in our homes that will carry forward for the rest of our lives. When the pandemic is over (and it will be), we will realize just how critical that closeness had become. Likewise, we discovered our “community” — our go-to people during hard times, and we leaned on each other (as much as you can on Zoom or Facetime) through some anxiously dark days.
Second, we found routines. They may not have been the routines that we were used to, but we adapted to social distancing to develop schedules for everything from school and work to free time and exercise.
Third, we focused on safety and well-being. We were far more mindful of our health and the health of others around us. And when arrogance (or ignorance) reared its maskless head, we were quick to call for compliance. We did not judge, we just insisted for the good of everyone. And while our hair may have looked wild at times, our hands were clean.
Fourth, we stayed local. That allowed us not only to venture to spots in our own backyards and neighborhoods, but it got us shopping closer to home, and buying local meats and vegetables — pumping badly needed dollars into our Main Street. We all could have done more in that regard, and once the dust settles, we will see exactly where we should’ve/could’ve shopped. But we know, firsthand, from seeing a bump in local advertising, as well as talking to area retailers and restaurant owners, they are so grateful that we all made the effort to support our local economy as much as we did. But when the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, we will have to celebrate by shopping locally, and thanking every business owner who pushed through the most challenging year in modern history.
Lastly, we learned tolerance. The news cycles were brutal. The information flying around was like glass shattering after an explosion — it was hitting with tremendous force; it was scarier than hell; and it was relentless in the damage it could inflict. We almost got used to the chaos. But what we learned was how to absorb the body blows, deflect them and eventually avoid them. Hopefully, we learned to use our judgment to better consider sources. And if we were firm in our positions or beliefs, we kept our ears open to myriad perspectives, and invited them into the framework of our ideals for some consideration — and possibly adaptation or acceptance.
No doubt, the Year That Shall Not Be Named had some seriously ugly and painful moments. It was a test of tests, and it reshaped almost every aspect of our lives. It will leave a scar, but that is not a bad thing. Scars are reminders of hard times, as well as healing. They are symbols of trauma, but they grow back stronger. And, as is often the case, the lessons that come from scars are actually badges of honor that should be worn proudly after the fact.
It was a rough year. And there are still some tough days ahead. But we all have to take what we have learned and hope that 2021 will be a gentler year, maybe with fewer lessons required.
Just a few hours to go ...
