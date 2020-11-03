It was a long night.
And there remain plenty of questions this morning that will need to be answered in the coming days, weeks and months.
Vermonters turned out in droves yesterday. As of the time of this writing there were no reports of serious problems at the polls statewide. For that we are grateful.
This election cycle has taken a toll on us. For those of us who have had candidates to support to those undecided voters who did not make a decision until they were in the voting booth on Tuesday. There have been ads and forums, debates and hypotheticals. There have been polls and endorsements and robocall and leaflets.
And there has been a scurrilous pandemic that has made this campaign season that much more strange and stressful. That tainting tested our patience.
But now we have lent our voices to democracy, put it in action, and our votes have been counted and mattered.
In the run-up to the General Election, the partisanship has been more polarized than ever, whether it was attempting to hammer out another COVID relief package or vetting a U.S. Supreme Court nominee. We’re upset about our rights — whether it’s guns or masks.
Unfortunately, that posturing and rhetoric did not go away when we made our choices on Tuesday. Now we have to wait and see how our vote mattered. Some of us will be relieved; and some of us will be upset. Even those of us who opted to take a “wait and see” approach to all of these results still are eager to see where things sugared off.
Suffice it to say, between now and the next presidential election, we are going to see some changes to our electoral process. We very well could see mail-in balloting becoming the new normal. We would be wise to kick the two-party system to the curb; call for reforming the Electoral College; and maybe even consider ways to shorten the election cycle so that the fatigue we all feel (regardless of the outcome) is replaced with restoration, or at least faith in the process.
For decades, constitutional scholars have been debating whether our process works. And by all accounts, each of us can point to what we see to be flaws in the system. We’re probably not wrong.
Then there are questions at the root of how those kinds of reform need to happen. The process is daunting at best, but very necessary in light of these most recent chapters of our history.
What has felt lost in this process — at least at the federal level — is the growing concern that the American people have gotten lost in ideology. Somehow we stopped being friends and neighbors, and we became “us” and “them.” Somewhere along the way we surrendered our ability to agree to disagree. Instead, we opted to judge and disparage. We decided the hard work required for any compromise was unnecessary, and the ambiguity of grays could simply be cut short into black and white blocs.
There have been lots of studies and theories as how, as a nation, our citizens allowed themselves to allow the grandstanding and theatrics of politics to serve as the backbone of our beliefs. Some have gone so far as to suggest that we are witnessing the end of our democracy.
In the months to come, we will once again, see renewed pushes toward activism, and our nation’s lost society searching breathlessly for the keys to change that were cast aside during some heated exchange.
That change needs to come of ideas and discussions; listening to perspectives that do not align with our own in order to better understand one another; finding consensus; and building reform upon the middle ground. It requires change — but not uprising.
We must not use violence to influence. We must not rise in anger but rather use our frustration to ferret out better choices more suitable toward uniting the nation than dividing.
We must be willing to do that hard work, including admitting our shortcomings and flaws — some inherent and some manufactured over decades of privilege. We must dare ourselves to step away from our biases in order to once again focus on rebuilding our communities — not just focusing on the people in our communities who think the way we do. That means being uncomfortable, being tolerant, being patient, and allowing ourselves to be vulnerable to all ideas and all people.
This election cycle has revealed — starkly — how tired we have become, and how far apart we are.
Yesterday, our votes were counted together. We were united in our choice for a direction.
Now, in victory and defeat, we need to come together again to heal and grow.
