Organizers of Green Up Day made the decision this weekend to postpone the annual event until May 30. Originally, it was scheduled for May 2.
According to a news release issued Monday afternoon from Green Up Executive Director Kate Alberghini: “Green Up Day, by nature, is an activity of social distancing as citizens of all ages get outside and clean miles of Vermont roads. Trash drop-off locations can be managed with little to no close contact in keeping with CDC guidelines. Standing the test of 50 years, the essence of Green Up Day, however, is far more than that. It is a sense of commitment to where we live and each other, it is about healthy surroundings, and it is about connecting our communities with a goal for common greatness.”
Vermont is believed to have the oldest statewide yearly clean-up event in the country.
But here’s the beautiful thing — literally.
In these days of self-isolation, many Vermonters have been taking daily walks through neighborhoods and back roads. In fact, our own news staff has seen (and participated in) impromptu roadside cleanups during the last few weeks. They have been taking it upon themselves, in these uncertain and grim times, to tackle grime and littering.
Sure, the tires are still out there waiting for the Green Up crews. But a vast percentage of our state’s roads and highways have been looking good. Hopefully, in fact, that when Green Up rolls around on Memorial Day weekend, there will be far less to do.
It is inspiring to see Vermonters getting out, exercising, welcoming one another (from afar, of course) and taking pride in their state.
It is probably no exaggeration to suggest that one this pandemic is done, many Vermonters will be healthier than when it started. And their neighborhoods will be more tidy, and there will a sense of community pride.
No one wants to believe that this pandemic, with all the trauma, tragedy and economic hardship, has a silver lining. But it does for the environment, and we are taking advantage of it right here.
Elsewhere in the world, there have been reports of massive reductions in air pollution from industrial complexes that have been shut down. Smog in Los Angeles has dissipated so much, the novelty of photographing the skyline there without a haze has become its own internet sensation. In Italy, locals have reported dolphins swimming in the canals in Venice. And satellite imagery from space confirms, the atmosphere is significantly cleaner today than it was a month ago.
But all this change has also led to some unexpected consequences. As industries, transport networks and businesses have closed down, it has brought a sudden drop in carbon emissions. Compared with this time last year, levels of pollution in New York have reduced by nearly 50% because of measures to contain the virus.”
The report noted that in China, emissions fell 25% at the start of the year as people were instructed to stay at home, factories shuttered and coal use fell by 40% at China’s six largest power plants since the last quarter of 2019.
The Guardian stated: “Only an immediate and existential threat like COVID-19 could have led to such a profound change so fast ... A global pandemic that is claiming people’s lives certainly shouldn’t be seen as a way of bringing about environmental change either. For one thing, it’s far from certain how lasting this dip in emissions will be. When the pandemic eventually subsides, will carbon and pollutant emissions ‘bounce back’ so much that it will be as if this clear-skied interlude never happened? Or could the changes we see today have a more persistent effect?”
It is hard to know.
While Mother Earth gets a break, the rest of us remain on pins and needles, living in a haze of anxiety and uncertainty about how this pandemic plays out — and for how long.
Right now, most models, even with social distancing to “flatten the curve,” suggest several more weeks of self-isolation at a minimum.
In the meantime, we admire the landscape, gardens and lawns as the “other stick season” makes way for the greening up of spring.
In her release, Alberghini wrote, “Green Up is a well-loved event that will bring some normalcy to our communities and will help contribute to the physical, social and mental health of Vermonters as much as their Green Up activities will help beautify our state.”
Who could ask for more right now?
