If you were not composting or using your own bags for groceries, this week has probably been a bit of a shock to your system.
On July 1, laws went into effect aimed at keep materials, including food scraps, out of landfills. Vermonters already are rather environmentally conscious. Now they are mandated to be so.
The timing is a little weird, given that so many individuals are becoming outraged about wearing face masks during a pandemic. Now our trash is an issue.
At stores, where single-use plastic bags are no longer provided (and there are charges for paper bags), confused (and quickly irritated) customers are telling off clerks who are only following the rules put in place by lawmakers in 2019.
After Tuesday, stores and food service establishments will no longer provide plastic carryout bags at check-out. Plastic bags are allowed in stores and food service establishments for: containing loose objects within a store; packaging loose items, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, grains, bakery goods, candy, greeting cards or small hardware items; containing frozen foods, meat or fish; containing or wrapping flowers; containing prescription medications; and containing laundry, dry cleaning or other large garments.
Now stores and food service establishments may provide paper carryout bags at check-out for a minimum of a dime each. (Many stores are charging up to a quarter.) Paper bags are allowed in stores and food service establishments for packaging loose items within a store, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, grains, bakery goods, candy, greeting cards or small hardware items.
In addition, food service establishments will no longer automatically provide plastic straws to customers. Any customer may request a straw. (Hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities may continue providing plastic straws.)
Plastic stirrers and polystyrene containers also have been banned for food service, including plates and cups, trays, egg cartons and take-out containers.
(Stores and eateries may continue using plastic bags, straws, stirrers and expanded polystyrene products until July 1, 2021, if the items were purchased before May 15, 2019.)
Fortunately for us, it does not affect the blue bags we use to keep your newspapers dry, nor does it affect plastic bags used for can liners and dog poop bags.
Then there are food scraps.
Effective July 1, organic food scraps were banned from landfills, as part of Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law. Although many recycling centers and trash haulers still accept food waste, part of the push was to get more Vermonters to compost.
Overall, it is expected to boost Vermont’s recycling and composting rate from 30% to 60%, which would make it one of the greenest states in the country.
We’ve all heard the benefits of composting. It improves garden soil by increasing its organic matter. This, in turn, improves soil drainage. Organic matter is especially beneficial in heavy clay or light, sandy soils as it reduces soil crusting and helps soil hold water and nutrients.
According to literature on the subject, microorganisms decompose materials to make compost.
There are other benefits. By banning foods scraps, yard debris and clean wood from landfills, far less methane will be released into the air. And the new law is expected to create quite a few new “green” jobs in the state.
Many trash haulers have had to scramble to become equipped to haul food scraps. And several private companies have started in anticipation of Act 148 going into effect.
Anyone who wants to compost but who doesn’t have the space will be able to drop off food scraps at various locations. For more information, call the Rutland County Solid Waste District at 802-775-7209 or the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District at 802-229-9383. (The offices could be closed in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, but their websites are loaded with information.)
In general, to find out about composting options in your area, contact www.802recycles.com to find your solid waste district, alliance or town.
While these laws are a win-win for Vermont, they will take some getting used to. Changes in habits and behavior can be challenging. These steps deserve our effort — and patience.
They will make a big difference in the long-run.
