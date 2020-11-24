The holiday decorations are up in many Vermont homes already (we won’t judge). The confines of COVID have made us all antsy for something fun, something bright. A connection to things that feel normal and good.
During this week, we will experience Thanksgiving — for some the official start to the holiday season — as well as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and then Cyber Monday.
As one columnist on these pages noted recently, “Before an eager farewell to 2020, most of us would like to take control back of this year’s unpredictable narrative. Is it possible to contend with our disruptive antagonist and win 2020 from its grip? Yes, I believe we can change 2020’s story from one of uncertainty to one of hope.”
The strategy? Giving Tuesday.
This year marks the 8th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, which is Dec. 1. It is described as “a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”
Here in Vermont, there are plenty of organizations that need our support, especially right now. Many nonprofits and social service organizations have had to step up in order to help provide for families in need during this pandemic that has cost jobs, loss of income, added stress and other challenges.
Founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y of New York in partnership with the United Nations Foundation, Giving Tuesday’s guiding idea is that this day of generosity will serve as a catalyst for year-round giving, volunteering and kindness. Along with 60 countries, the United States will participate in 2020’s Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.
According to the givingtuesday,org website, “It is exciting and hopeful to celebrate the collective power of generosity around the globe, especially this year.”
According to the site, a third of all charitable donations are made in the month of December. During 2019’s Giving Tuesday, $511 million was raised online in the United States. Giving Tuesday will be a lifeline to charitable organizations this year. Always held the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday provides charitable organizations with online tools for raising vital funds, promoting awareness and energizing supporters.
“We can also change 2020’s story from uncertainty to hope with this call to action: Give. Volunteer. Empower. Our local charitable organizations need your support,” the site states.
There’s something everyone can do to help. If you have time, consider volunteering in your community. If you don’t have time, you can donate to a good cause, or simply just be kind to everyone you see. Here are some suggestions:
Share your skills: You can also donate your skills, which is sometimes more helpful than money. For example, if you’re an accountant, you can offer to file an organization’s taxes for free. Also, if you’re particularly good at marketing and have a large following, you can help spread the word of a good cause. If you’re a fitness instructor, teach free classes to shelters to enliven their spirits. If you’re a teacher, offer tutoring sessions at foster care centers. Knit scarves for people in need, especially with the weather cooling down. Your skills can be put to good use and can make a difference in someone’s day.
Donate essentials: If you don’t have the time to donate your skills, you can donate cash funds or goods to those in need. A great place to start is by donating canned foods, clothing and other essential items. Anything you offer is sure to be appreciated. Call around to organizations you’re interested in helping and see what they need.
Volunteer: Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community while also making a difference. It gives you the opportunity to meet new people, as well as gain new skills while doing something you love. While COVID can make in-person interactions difficult, there are other ways you can help, whether it is stuffing envelopes, posting online or making calls.
In the end, Giving Tuesday is about supporting our family, friends and neighbors in need, or showing support and loyalty to an organization that supports how you want the world to be moving forward. That’s a nice thing to do. In some ways, it is no different than an act of kindness (which is also not a terrible thing, whether it is paying for the person next in line’s coffee, giving compliments or saying thank you to people you appreciate).
If this pandemic has taught us anything it is that we have an emotional stake in our community. And that starts with giving.
Please visit givingtuesday.org for inspiration.
