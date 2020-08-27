For two days in a row, the WNBA and the NBA postponed three games after the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake.
“This is not a strike. This is not a boycott. This is affirmatively a day of reflection, a day of informed action and mobilization,” said WNBA players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike told ESPN.
So far six games have been postponed throughout the past two nights. The league had just passed its halfway mark of the 22-game season.
The WNBA and its players have dedicated this season to social justice. Players have been wearing the name of Breonna Taylor on the back of the uniforms all season long.
Through the course of the season, players have worn warm-up shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is featured prominently on the courts where the teams play.
Meanwhile, the NBA playoffs were to be postponed again.
The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the boycott this week by refusing to leave their locker room for the game Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.
Before coming to Disney, many NBA players wrestled for weeks about whether it was even right to play, fearing that a return to games would take attention off the deaths of, among others, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in recent months.
NBA players have also called for social reform, as did other sports leagues — many of which followed the NBA’s lead Wednesday by calling off games. Some NFL teams did the same Thursday, choosing not to practice, and Major League Soccer sat out competitions on Wednesday as well.
And yet, these bold acts toward awareness are being condemned at the highest level.
The league and its players have been outspoken in calls for reforms in the aftermath of the killing of Floyd. The NBA has even incorporated its support for the Black Lives Matter movement into player uniforms and advertising. Trump has called that movement “a symbol of hate.”
President Donald Trump said Thursday that the NBA has become like “a political organization,” criticizing the league the day after player protests. He then pivoted to his favorite topic: popularity.
“They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing,” Trump told reporters Thursday, noting that the league’s ratings are down from previous seasons. “I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country.”
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff said in a CNN interview that NBA protests spurred by the police shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are “absurd and silly” when compared to their response to ongoing to human rights violations in China.
“NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,’ White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told CNBC.
Senior White House aides earlier had tried to walk back some of the comments, suggesting that the protests were not constructive and were hypocritical considering the league’s relative silence about human rights violations in China, where U.S. pro basketball has a large audience. The president said in a radio interview this month that NBA players were “very nasty” and “very dumb” for kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice.
Trump has made restoring “law and order” to cities a centerpiece of his campaign during a summer of sometimes violent protests after the death of Floyd, a Black man whose killing by Minneapolis police in late May spurred national unrest.
This is not the first time in recent weeks that a statement has been made by the players.
The NBA last month faced scathing criticism from Republicans after an ESPN report that young participants in a league program in China were physically beaten by Chinese instructors and were not provided proper schooling.
(Ironically, not everyone in Trump’s circle was critical of the NBA players move. The Magic, which is owned by family of Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, issued a statement saying it stood united with players and the league in “condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police against people of color.”)
These sports teams have the platform. Professional athletes have famously (Colin Kaepernick taking a knee; the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on equal pay, being among the most recent) used activism to change attitudes and social norms.
No one should be annoyed the game is not on. We should all be working hard to understand the very reasons why the game is not being played.
