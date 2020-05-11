In recent weeks, we have been featuring answers to emailed questions to a handful of Vermonters that ask how they have been coping with self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Each “Five Questions With ...” has been unique, and we have chosen individuals who represent a cross-section of the state: from stay-at-home parents, to business owners, to local celebrities, and even a few household names.
The project gives insight into the struggle, but it also demonstrates a thoughtfulness and resolve.
Also, several members of the public have sent us their response to the set of five questions (and providing photos of themselves in self-isolation). It has been rewarding to know the project, designed to be a simple method of putting a human face on the COVID-19 crisis, is resonating. A few of you have asked some of us at the newspaper how we are doing in the face of such a challenge. And while we don’t plan to answer the questions here as individuals, we will share a few thoughts to the same questions we have put out to the world. And, by the way, we appreciate those of you who have asked.
How are you handling self-isolation? On the whole, both newspapers — the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus — are doing fine. Having the majority of our staff working remotely means we lose that easy access to share news tips and gossip, and the economy’s collapse has forced our advertising dollars to dry up for the time being, but we are grateful to be an essential service to our communities.
What has been the biggest challenge for us? First and foremost, economics. The decision to temporarily lay off half of the staff was a difficult decision, to say the least. So was the decision to cut back the number of days we publish from five to three, again, on a temporary basis. Both of those business decisions shifted workloads and workflows in ways that have required constant attention and managing by a much smaller workforce. It has meant putting different kinds of emphasis on quality control and customer service. But our readers — in print, online and across social media – have been very understanding. Secondly, it has upended process. News gathering is a very linear process: tip, collect news, edit stories, proofread, print and deliver. Historically, that happens under one roof (two if you count the printer in North Haverhill, New Hampshire.) Now it happens at apartments in Bennington, in farmhouses in Plainfield, in makeshift offices, and everywhere in between. With our offices closed to the public — and to each other, for the most part — the newspapers go together in a digital Pony Express that relies on internet, email and conference calls. Technology, so far, has not let us down during this pandemic.
What has been the most pleasant surprise? There are three things that have impressed us. First, your generosity. We have had so many people reach out to us to see how we are doing. And while a core group of loyal advertisers has provided a steady revenue stream through these thin times, new subscribers are picking up the papers. Sure, some of them want something to occupy their part of their day, easing the boredom. But others are saying they feel they need to know what is happening in their community, and that trusted local news sources — not social media — has value. As a result, we have seen more of you subscribing. We’ve also had individuals wanting to make donations, and one individual paid for 10 three-month subscriptions for new subscribers. In the same vein, the letters and emails to staff thanking us for our service to the community is also so kind and appreciated. Reader engagement has been wonderful, whether it has been taking part in our contests, filling out the recent Mad Lib-like page, participating in Five Questions With, sending in photos of bad hair or face masks or just sending us fun images of things happening around town. Throw into that mix that we can barely keep up with all of the commentaries and letters to the editor, and we’re truly feeling essential. Third, the news staffs from two newspapers, serving very different communities, are working in concert to not only educate and inform about coronavirus and its effects on every aspect of our lives, the reporters are pooling resources and sources to give many articles a statewide urgency with very human voices. Similarly, they are profiling everyday Vermonters — not just the same talking heads over and over — about the effects of this pandemic. It has given our coverage a very personal touch.
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic? Hopefully, a lot. We have seen we can still be very effective, even when working leaner and harder. With some of the steps we have taken, we have certainly put ourselves more in touch with our audience and the subscribers and advertisers who want us and need us in the coming weeks, as the recovery starts to unfold.
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this? You’ll have to read us to find out the answer to that question.
