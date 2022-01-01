Out with the old, in with the new.
While these COVID days blur together, there are moments that rise up off the calendar to remind us to reflect. This is one of those days.
Many of us use the measurement of a New Year to set goals and priorities for the next year. It is a noble gesture toward self-improvement, usually quickly lost in the morass of predetermined routine.
That exercise of wondering what we might do better is worthy, even if it feels daunting or out of reach.
For certain, we are concerned about your physical health and your prosperity. But as a touchstone for the community at large, we have a few suggestions for 2022 that are well within reach, and are good steps toward improving one’s self and one’s community.
Here is a list of our suggestions:
Volunteer. Whether it is serving on a committee or board, or doing work with your favorite social service organization or nonprofit, take time to give back to your community in a way that is not just writing a check or providing lip service.
Shop local. We just came off a holiday season where local merchants said they were delighted to see so many neighbors and regular customers coming over their transoms. Keep that support going throughout the year. These hard-working merchants and business owners continue to face the same uphill battle as the rest of us, and they need our support every day — not when we feel guilty about how much we ordered online. The things we need are right here around us, and putting that support into Main Street is an investment in your community that pays dividends for everyone.
Get a library card. As a young person, two of the most exciting milestones of are opening a first savings account and getting a library card. Both are moments we need to carry throughout our lives. We need money to be sustained. We need knowledge to also keep us fulfilled and sustained. There is tremendous merit in reading, borrowing books, learning about our past, and experiencing these cultural and intellectual centers of our community.
Support the arts. Speaking of culture, there are so many events that take place around us because of the rich tapestry of talent we have in Vermont. Whether it be artists or musicians, actors or craftspeople, Vermont is truly blessed with creative spirits. The productions they put together — large or small — need us as an audience. And there is no better way to support your neighbors and friends than by joining in the celebrations of their uniqueness and skill. Even amid COVID, the arts community has figured out myriad ways to do what they do best.
Read the newspaper. This one is self-serving, of course. But it is true. Knowing what is going on in your community, and learning how decisions affecting your life (and wallet) are critical. Social media does not provide the vetted, one-stop shopping that your local newspaper can. Plus, you get to see the names and faces of your family, friends and neighbors who are making a difference in your town. News is a tool you can always use, and being informed allows you to form opinions and decide for yourself whether your community as a whole is going where you want it to.
That being said … write to your lawmakers: Get involved in the process and be sure your local, state and federal officials know not just what you think, but explain why you feel the way you do. It is easy to regurgitate the talking point you just read, heard or watched, but putting it into context of how something has affected you is beneficial to both you and to the individual you are trying to persuade. Be civil. Be thorough. And be open to responses and the dialogue. What you believe may be right for your circumstance, but your piece — your voice — is part of a bigger puzzle that is the community of constituents.
And if you don’t like what your elected officials are doing, vote them out. We will suggest this one every chance we can. Too few Vermonters (and Americans) exercise this constitutional right. It is the most valuable tool we have for charting our futures and deciding what is best for the collective interest of our families and neighbors. Politics usually gets in the way of this decision-making process, and it should not. What we decide in a voting booth is our decision alone, and we should not be persuaded by parties or agendas, but rather by who (or what) is most representative of our beliefs. No one will ever be the perfect candidate, but it is important for each of us to have a say.
Our station in life is not to stand idle. We need to be involved to make a difference. Resolving to be still only leaves us disappointed as the world pulls away from us.
As they say, actions speak louder than words. These actions are right in front of you.
