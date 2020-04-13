In last weekend's Magazine section, Henry Homeyer, our regular gardening columnist, suggested that now is the perfect time to be thinking about garden planning for the summer.
Henry has been writing for us for years, and his column is one of the more popular features in the Weekeneder. Even in the direst of days (and we count these among them), he is always very focused on growth and progress and next steps. Whether it's flowers or vegetables, or tips on pruning fruit trees, Henry is the green thumb many of us lack.
But one of the interesting consequences of this pandemic is that in self-isolation, it appears that many people - and not just Vermonters - are thinking about gardens for a variety of reasons.
First, it is something to do. It is a project we can do at home and it requires a fair amount of planning and preparation.
Second, it is something to do with the entire family. It allows everyone in the family to have input about what will be grown. There are plenty of companies that have online seed catalogs that provide images of various fruits, vegetables and flowers.
It is worth knowing that not all varieties of plant will flourish here in the Northeast, so that requires knowing our “zone” and what's ideal for our corner of the world.
Which brings us to the fourth bullet: Learning. While children are home for school right now, this is an excellent time to learn about plants and soils, as well as what natural nutrients certain plants need to be successful in a garden, or even a large pot on the deck (perfect for herbs and a tomato plant … instant salsa come late summer).
For example, there are the Three Sisters.
According to Melissa Kruse-Peeples, education coordinator at Native Seeds, for many Native American communities, three seeds - corn, beans and squash - represent the most important crops. When planted together, the Three Sisters work together to help one another thrive and survive. Kruse-Peeples explains that corn provides tall stalks for the beans to climb so that they are not out-competed by sprawling squash vines. Beans provide nitrogen to fertilize the soil while also stabilizing the tall corn during heavy winds. And beans are nitrogen-fixers meaning they host rhizobia on their roots that can take nitrogen, a much-needed plant nutrient, from the air and convert it into forms that can be absorbed by plant roots. The large leaves of squash plants shade the ground, which helps retain soil moisture and prevent weeds, she explains.
But there is another factor on people's minds: food systems.
We are blessed in Vermont that most of us also have access to local farmers or a farmers' market, as well as individuals selling pickles or canned goods, fresh eggs and meats, and more. And many of those folks are seeing a lot of interest in their businesses, because some people are reluctant to go to grocery stores. Plus the food provided by farmers and local growers is known to be fresh, and in many cases organic.
Add to the mix the reports that COVID-19 is derailing many food systems.
“Everybody is scrambling to figure out what to do,” says Gail Feenstra, deputy director of the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program at the University of California, Davis, who studies food systems and supply chains. “There’s just a lot of disruption.”
In last month's Scientific American, the pandemic's early stages were already taking hold.
“Though the extent of the blow to U.S. food production is unclear — and will depend on how long the pandemic and countermeasures last — widespread food shortages are unlikely anytime soon, several researchers say. Agriculture is considered essential work under the shelter-in-place orders expanding across the country. But farmers must still adhere to social-distancing requirements and can be buffeted by regulations and other changes along the food supply chain, such as the shuttering of restaurants,” the article stated.
News last week reported on these pages suggested that many Vermont dairy farmers were having to dump milk because there was not enough demand to keep up with supply.
Striking the balance, and making the economics work when we are self-isolating, is truly paradoxical on a macro level. But at a micro level, in our own yards, we can find a patch of ground on which we can create our own food system. This year it may be a small project, but with time, it could grow into an annual project that comes to feed our families and neighborhoods - maybe even creating separate communities within communities that come to rely on one another for a process and a project that feed the body - and the soul.
Not a bad outcome, if you ask us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.