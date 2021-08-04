Oddly, the pandemic has exaggerated society as we know it.
Early on, it showed us just how important out lifestyle was to us. Then it shifted to how important family and close friends were to us. Then, amid COVID fatigue and some national political posturing, we decided that what we want to satisfy our lives has to be drawn in lines in the sand.
Some people took up social justice. Others took up defending freedoms. From the comforts of their homes, they strategized how to make the most of the pandemic to push agendas, sway opinion, and master the arts of deflection and redirection.
Here we are, on the cusp of the pandemic sidelining the world once again, and many of us seem convinced we have “this” all figured out.
It’s a bold assertion for myopic Vermonters living among the lush greens of summer. A rainy, cold day serves to annoy us.
And yet many of the problems we faced as a state before the pandemic persist today. And what has come from that is a further exaggeration in attitude.
Give the homeless tents; at least it is warm this time of year.
The pandemic has provided plenty of food shelves; it’s not called Everyone Eats for nothing.
That kind of short-sightedness and ignorance can not be tolerated, especially in a state that has a population smaller than many U.S. cities. We don’t get to forget out of convenience of the season. We don’t get to reserve judgment because of encampments in nearby woods. We do not get to revel in our garden flowers or over the size of our tomatoes as a result of these heavy summer rains. Hard-nosed conservatives and bleeding-heart liberals seem very willing to put the political rhetoric on pause to have a beer on the deck.
It does not work that way. Anywhere. And Vermonters need to be thinking today about the fate about to befall our vulnerable communities as fall and — dare we suggest it — winter is coming. Adding to that, factor in an equation that seem to conclude we are headed for a repeat pandemic performance of 2020.
In a startling commentary (at least to us), Robert Pawlicki, a retired psychologist and frequent contributor to the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News, wrote a column titled, “It Seems That We Like Poverty.”
His commentary was not a series of jabs to the forehead. It was right cross, hook, cross, hook.
“We like poverty, or to put it another way, we like it better than paying the price for reducing it. It’s not that we can’t choose to eliminate poverty. We choose not to because to do so would cause us to make sacrifices we are unwilling to make,” he wrote.
His commentary appeared in dozens of print publications across the nation.
“To be sure, we don’t want to say or think that we desire poverty. That would be unseemly. Mostly we turn our eyes away from the steps that are needed to eliminate it,” he wrote.
Among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s 43 countries, which include most of Europe, and the world’s major democracies, the United States has the third highest level of poverty, three times as great as the least impoverished countries and almost twice as much as one-half of the OECD countries.
Pawlicki noted — with a forceful cross — we are the sixth most prosperous country in the world per capita.
“Keeping people in poverty provides a psychological benefit, a reward most Americans are reluctant to discuss. The poverty of others maintains their status. It affirms their worth. It allows those not in poverty to stand higher,” he wrote.
To us (and Pawlicki) the idea that we like or in any way enable poverty is psychologically disturbing. We condemn those who can “rationalize our emotional distress with common justifications,” Pawlicki wrote.
Consider these statements he put out: “We worked hard for our wealth, and those who aren’t well-off are either inferior or lazy.” “We live in the land of the free, and anyone putting their nose to the grindstone can make a good living.” “Too many poor people are living off of the government because they want to.” “Giving money to the poor is socialism.”
No doubt, poverty is present around Vermont. It is rampant throughout the United States.
Pawlicki concludes: The 15 most impoverished states are primarily conservative. In most of these states, there is a substantial antipathy against the federal government. The antipathy is ironic in that most receive more federal dollars than they contribute. Many of those states have a legacy of systemic racism built into their laws and policies.
There is so much to fix. And so little time. That is no exaggeration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.