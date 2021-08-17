So, Vermont, how are we doing? Well, if we’re to take the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau to heart, we need to be doing a lot better. A lot.
While the state’s minority population is growing, Vermont remains the second whitest state in the nation, second only to Maine. Vermont’s population is 89.8% white, according to the latest census data.
The data showed the Hispanic population in Vermont grew by 68.4%, or about 6,300 people, between 2010 and 2020, the third largest percentage increase in the country, according to the Associated Press last week. The Black population grew by just less than 44%, or nearly 2,760, the seventh largest percentage change in the country.
While the percentage increases are large, the actual numbers remain low, according to The Associated Press.
The percentage of Vermont’s Hispanic population grew from 1.5% of the state’s population in 2010 to 2.4% in 2020. The percentage of Vermont’s Black population grew from 1% of the state’s population to 1.4%.
Meanwhile, the national headcount, which has been carried out every decade since 1790, showed this was the first one in which the non-Hispanic white population nationwide got smaller, shrinking from 196 million in 2010 to 191 million in 2020.
The data also showed that the share of the white population fell from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8% in 2020, the lowest on record, though white people continue to be the most prevalent racial or ethnic group. In California, Hispanics became the largest racial or ethnic group, growing from 37.6% to 39.4%, while the share of white people dropped from 40.1% to 34.7%.
Some demographers cautioned that the white population was not shrinking as much as shifting to multiracial identities. The number of people who identified as belonging to two or more races more than tripled from 9 million people in 2010 to 33.8 million in 2020. They now account for 10% of the U.S. population.
The nation’s 7.4% percent growth rate over the decade, the smallest since the Great Depression, largely was propelled by a Hispanic boom. The Hispanic population grew by almost a quarter over the decade. By comparison, the non-Hispanic growth rate was 4.3%. Hispanics stood at 62.1 million residents in 2020, or 18.7% of the U.S. population, up from 16.3% in 2010. The most Hispanic growth was in Florida, Texas, New York, Illinois and California.
Meanwhile, Asian growth jumped more than a third over the decade, rising to 24 million people in 2020.
In other trends, the share of children in the U.S. declined because of falling birth rates, while it grew for adults. Adults older than 18 made up more than three-quarters of the population in 2020, or 258.3 million people, an increase of more than 10% from 2010. However, the population of children younger than 18 dropped from 74.2 million in 2010 to 73.1 million in 2020, a 1.4% decrease. Nationwide, children younger than 18 now make up around 22% of the population, but it varies by region. The Northeast had the smallest proportion of people younger than 18, around 20%, while the South had the largest at 22.5%.
The numbers found that Vermont has the second highest percentage in the country of its population older han 18, 81.6%, behind the District of Colombia at 83.4% and just ahead of Maine, 81.5% and New Hampshire at 81.4%.
The percent change in the population over age 18 grew 5.6% over 2010, or just fewer than 28,000 people.
Census data released earlier this year showed that in the last decade Vermont’s overall population grew 2.8%, to just more than 643,000 people.
According to AP, the data also showed the population change in Vermont’s 14 counties.
More than a quarter of Vermont’s total population lives in Chittenden County, which includes Burlington. Chittenden saw its population grow by 7.5% in the last decade, the top percentage increase of Vermont’s 14 counties, the AP reported.
Vermont’s least populous county, Essex, situated where Vermont abuts New Hampshire and Quebec, saw its population decrease by just fewer than 400 people, or 6.1%, the largest percentage decrease in the state. Caledonia and Rutland counties also lost population. Caledonia County lost just under 1,000 people, a drop of 3.2%. Rutland County lost just fewer than 1,100 people, a drop of 1.7%, the AP reported.
Overall, the U.S. became more diverse and more urban during the past decade, and the non-Hispanic white population dropped for the first time on record.
Embarrassingly, Vermont — a state that prides itself in being progressive, forward-thinking and inclusive — has, more or less, stayed the same. We remain a big part of the problem.
