One hundred years from now, there will be people watching Bread and Puppet in Glover and thinking, “It would have been so cool to know the people who came up with this.”
Indeed. For decades now, generations more precisely, Bread and Puppet Theater has been using art and creativity to protest and send political messages of all kinds. Bread and Puppet continues to be one of the oldest, nonprofit, political theatre companies in the country.
Its signature character — huge puppets and distinctive papier mâché heads that serve as metaphor for various excesses across society — is known world-wide. And without question, thousands of individuals, many who sought out Bread and Puppet like moths to light, were inspired by its founders, Peter and Elka Schumann.
The Schumanns have created a family of kindred spirits, many who used their experiences with Bread and Puppet to find roles in activism and as agents of change.
That is a powerful legacy, one that should be the envy of future generations who have not been present for the Schumanns’ vision and their direct impact on moving the needle of progress toward a better, gentler world.
Elka Schumann died Sunday at North Country Hospital in Newport with her family surrounding her. She was 85. Media accounts say she had taken part in Saturday’s Bread and Puppet performance in Glover.
Michael Romanyshyn, a family friend and longtime puppeteer, told Seven Days that Elka was “everything” to Bread and Puppet. “She was the heart and soul.”
The news spread quickly around Vermont, and the world, as social media came alive with memories, anecdotes and stories about Elka and her guiding hand, her influence, and always, it seems, her kindness.
Democracy Now!, which airs on radio stations across the globe, paid tribute to Schumann this weekend.
Elka Schumann was born in the Soviet Union in 1935 and brought to the United States in 1941. Elka met Peter, an artist and puppeteer, in his native Germany while she was a college student studying abroad. The Schumanns were married in 1959 and lived in New York City. She and Peter began the Bread and Puppet Theater company in 1963. Their first productions ranged from puppet shows for children to pieces protesting poor housing conditions. The couple moved with their five children to Plainfield in 1970, before settling at the Bread and Puppet farm in Glover in 1974.
According to the Bread and Puppet website: “Besides rod-puppet and hand puppet shows for children, the concerns of the first productions were rents, rats, police and other problems of the neighborhood. More complex theater pieces followed, in which sculpture, music, dance and language were equal partners. The puppets grew bigger and bigger. … During the Vietnam War, Bread and Puppet staged block-long processions and pageants involving hundreds of people.”
Overnight, Bread and Puppet became ingrained in Vermont. It took part in scores of parades and festivals. Soon, its popularity grew along with its messages. And people started coming to Bread and Puppet not only to bear witness to the performances but to join the Schumanns.
The Bread and Puppet Theater also milled its own flour and baked its own bread, sharing it with audience members. In a 2001 film, “Ah! The Hopeful Pageantry of Bread and Puppet,” Elka Schumann noted: “We have a grinder over there, and we grind the grain ourselves. And the bread is not at all like your supermarket bread. You really have to chew it. You really have to put some work into it. But then you get something very good for that. And when our theater is successful, we feel it’s the same way. You’ve got to think about — it doesn’t, like, tell you everything. It’s not like Wonder Bread: It’s just, like, there it is, here’s the story, this is what it means. You’ve got to do some figuring yourself in the theater, in our theater. And if the play is successful, then at the end you probably feel it was worth the work.”
Published reports call Elka the “bedrock” for both the family and the theater.
This summer, Bread and Puppet celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Domestic Resurrection Circus.
Elka left her mark on Vermont and the world. She certainly lives in the hearts of generations of an army of friends, progressive-thinkers, who joined the Schumanns on this journey. Now Elka, once again, gives us something to chew on as we consider how to keep making the world a better place.
