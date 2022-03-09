Our state continues to be plagued by incidents of hate crimes, often directed at people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Equally concerning have been reports of hate crimes taking place in some school districts and on the playing fields and arenas around Vermont. It remains obvious that bigotry and intolerance is generational, and some young people (in some cases encouraged by fans in the crowd) are eager to embrace their privilege and exert it as bullying and harassment. It is sickening.
According to the latest census data, Vermont remains a state of White people by a vast gap. The percentage is 94.1%.
As we noted in this space at the time of the census results, there is nothing about that statistic that Vermont should be proud of. It is a disgrace for a state that touts itself as progressive and diverse, open and affirming.
We have used this space many times to point out that regardless of what we want to believe, by living in the second whitest state in the nation, we are — by virtue of our demographics — racist. While that might not be the intention, that is a reality.
Without significant steps to dismantle our systems rife with regulations, policies, rules, laws and edicts that work against vulnerable communities, the problem will remain, and our census numbers will remain a disgrace on our state.
Based on the most recent race-related incidents, and harassment cases against the state’s LGBTQ+ community, it is hard to know whether there is tangible evidence that Vermont is seeing any kind of shift toward improvement. Certainly, the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community would say more needs to be done. A lot more.
Nationally, the Associated Press reported this week that the number of white nationalist, neo-Nazi and anti-government extremist groups across the U.S. fell for a third straight year in 2021, even as some groups were reinvigorated by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year and by the ongoing culture wars over the pandemic and school curriculum.
In its annual report, the Southern Poverty Law Center said it identified 733 active hate groups in 2021, down from the 838 counted in 2020 and the 940 counted in 2019. Hate groups had risen to a historic high of 1,021 in 2018, said the law center, which tracks racism, xenophobia and far right militias, the organization reported.
The number of anti-government groups fell to 488 in 2021, down from 566 in 2020 and 576 in 2019. Such groups peaked at 1,360 in 2012, the year former President Barack Obama was elected to a second term, it reported to the Associated Press. It’s not necessarily good news though.
“Rather than demonstrating a decline in the power of the far right, the dropping numbers of organized hate and anti-government groups suggest that the extremist ideas that mobilize them now operate more openly in the political mainstream,” says the new report, shared with The AP ahead of its release.
According to the article, the law center identified several examples including Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, whose discussion of a conspiracy likening immigration from nonwhite countries to a “great replacement” of white Americans last September was welcomed by white nationalists who were linked to the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The law center counted 98 active white nationalist groups in 2021.
The report states active Proud Boys chapters jumped to 72 in 2021, up from 43 in 2020. The rise in chapters was noteworthy considering that more than three dozen members of the group had been charged in relation to their role in the Capitol attack, according to the law center.
As noted in the AP article, beyond the Capitol attack, the law center’s report details how several factions of the far-right movement have been reinvigorated by political wedge issues. Issues fueling active hate and anti-government extremist groups include the banning of critical race theory and books that discuss LGBTQ+ identity in public schools, coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates, and immigration. (See last week’s editorial on banned books if you want the Vermont take.)
According to one expert from the law center, “This movement is working feverishly to undermine democracy, but what’s more startling is that they are also coalescing around a willingness to engage in violence.”
The article notes, “Slowing any push toward authoritarianism, according to the SPLC, requires elected leaders to universally embrace democratic institutions, while also protecting the right to vote for communities of color and other marginalized people. The law center has also called for better funding of prevention programs that interrupt the radicalization of young people by hate and anti-government groups.”
Maybe they should start here in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.