Next Tuesday, March 7, most towns across Vermont will be asking voters to consider how public departments, including schools, should be best funded — and governed.

Town Meeting Day is a tradition, an annual rite as true and predictable as sap flowing in spring. Without question, the traditional town meeting differentiates our state from most others and makes us the envy of many governments eager for more grassroots participation and input. It is democracy in its purest form: eligible citizens convene in face-to-face assemblies, debate issues appearing on the town warning, and vote on them as citizen legislators.

