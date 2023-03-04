Next Tuesday, March 7, most towns across Vermont will be asking voters to consider how public departments, including schools, should be best funded — and governed.
Town Meeting Day is a tradition, an annual rite as true and predictable as sap flowing in spring. Without question, the traditional town meeting differentiates our state from most others and makes us the envy of many governments eager for more grassroots participation and input. It is democracy in its purest form: eligible citizens convene in face-to-face assemblies, debate issues appearing on the town warning, and vote on them as citizen legislators.
The pandemic had somewhat of an adverse effect on traditional town meeting, pushing the actual vote to Australian ballot. Since the height of the pandemic, when public health kept us from congregating, many Vermont towns have done away with the floor meeting. There are still informational sessions in the lead up to the Tuesday voting.
And while many floor meetings saw the same crowd year after year, the push for absentee ballots actually increased voter participation in some cases, eliminating the anxiety of casting a vote in front of neighbors but still exercising the right to vote on town and school issues.
The pandemic did not kill town meeting, but it forced many communities to make a choice between tradition and inclusivity. In many towns, the switch has taken away an annual tradition among neighbors — a day to catch up and share. Town Meeting Day was the original social media for Vermonters.
When and how the votes occur does not change the work that gets items on the ballot for voters. Town and school officials will tell you that it is a tremendous amount of work to prepare for town meeting. Budget talks start in early fall in what is always a challenging process, especially when faced with tight economic times; town committees meet to prepare annual reports; final tallies must be taken in accordance with deadlines set by the secretary of state.
Every year, voters are armed with a tool to help them better participate in the local democratic process. To be an effective participant, however, you have to be informed. That is why each town is required to produce an annual town report to be presented to voters. Reading the town (and school) report reminds you of the community where you live and who your neighbors are.
You will learn about changes in population, who hasn’t paid their taxes on time, and how many registered dogs are in town.
And if you haven’t been following it closely, you may discover your town is embroiled in an interesting controversy, and your town report could give you the inkling you need to start asking questions so you can know what’s happening when you attend an informational meeting (or the town meeting if floor voting still occurs).
That report is your most vital tool for preparing.
Here are a few things every voting member of town meeting should take the time to find in the annual town report:
— First, read the town manager’s or select board’s report. It will not only tell you what has been accomplished in the last year, it outlines the goals and vision for the coming year. With that in mind, it’s easier to ascertain why specific personnel or line items are being funded the way they are. (Be mindful, each budget article in the warning usually gives the bottom line; you have to hunt to see how much has been appropriated by town officials.)
— Look at the budget summaries to see how line items vary year to year. Be mindful of any double-digit increases, especially in capital or equipment accounts. Always look for increases in salaries — find out how much health insurance costs went up over last year. (One piece of math you should know before you delve too deep into the town report: To calculate the percentage increase — or decrease — in a budget, take this year’s number and subtract last year’s budget number; take the remainder and divide it by last year’s budget number. Multiply the answer by 100 to get the percentage change.)
— Find out whether the town has any surplus and how it is held.
— Know how much debt the town has, and whether any obligations will be paid off in the next year (or whether more are coming).
— What is the projected school portion of the tax rate? The largest budget question for most towns is the local school budget. This is usually given in a report near the end of the annual report. It is important to inspect the report just as you would the town budget.
— Glance at the town audit and read any footnotes indicating proposed changes in the checks and balances the town has in place.
What matters most to voters and taxpayers is how the changes in budget are going to drive the tax rate. This information is usually not available in the annual report. Before you leave your informational/town meeting, know what the current tax rate is and approximately how much it will go up or down according to the budget that was just approved. The town manager or a member of the select board should have that information after the final vote.
Regardless of how your town is conducting town meeting, voters have an obligation to approve budgets and to put forth adjustments and changes in policy and course. Town and school officials go through a lot of trouble to gather this information and make the best recommendations they can. Your vote is the most important part of that process. Be sure you do.
