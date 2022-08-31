Whenever we talk to young people about their newspaper reading habits, it is often a short conversation. That is not because they do not care about news or information. In fact, young people who are engaged are tuned into multiple resources, including podcasts and data links, that did not exist when many of us were growing up.

Newspapers (and to a certain degree news magazines) are not considered useful information to today’s youth, unless it is focused on local sports, the local arts scene, or news that mentions them (or their friends). And even then, they are scouring websites or apps to find what they are looking for.

