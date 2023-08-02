Once again, we find ourselves with another example of “if you don’t agree, you will pay a price.”
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has sued a group of researchers — alleging their work highlighting an increase in hate speech on the platform cost the company millions of dollars of advertising revenue.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, accuses the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate of violating X’s terms of service by improperly collecting a vast amount of data for its analysis. According to published reports, the lawsuit also alleges that the organization is funded by foreign governments and media companies who view X as competition.
According to reporting by the Washington Post, CCDH founder and chief executive Imran Ahmed said the legal threat shows that X owner Elon Musk “will stop at nothing to silence anyone who criticizes him for his own decisions and actions.”
The CCDH’s “research shows that hate and disinformation is spreading like wildfire on the platform under Musk’s ownership” and that the billionaire “is trying to ‘shoot the messenger’ who highlights the toxic content on his platform rather than deal with the toxic environment he’s created,” Ahmed said. “The CCDH’s independent research won’t stop — Musk will not bully us into silence.”
Musk has called himself a “free-speech absolutist” and taken aim at “woke” language.
While this may seem like a fight between Goliaths, it remains another cautionary tale. On a much smaller scale, we are seeing communities that do not like the way news organizations are providing coverage either boycotting advertisers, calling for canceling subscriptions (when applicable), or threatening to pull public notices, which are an important part of print media’s revenue stream.
It’s about oppression and ignoring the tenets of both the freedoms of press and speech.
The X case feels like it is more about Elon Musk’s ego being bruised — again. But legal experts say its outcome could have broader implications for advocates of the First Amendment.
The legal fight between the tech company, which was acquired by Musk last year, and the center could have significant implications for a growing number of researchers and advocacy groups that seek to help the public understand how social media is shaping society and culture.
According to The Associated Press, with offices in the U.S. and United Kingdom, the center regularly publishes reports on hate speech, extremism and harmful behavior on social media platforms like X, TikTok or Facebook. The organization has published several reports critical of Musk’s leadership, detailing an increase in anti-LGBTQ hate speech, as well as climate misinformation since his purchase.
In its lawsuit, X alleges the center violated its terms of service by automatically scraping large amounts of data from the site without the company’s permission. X also claims the center improperly accessed internal Twitter data, using login credentials it obtained from an employee at a separate company that has a business relationship with X. Without naming any individuals or companies, the lawsuit states the center receives funding from foreign governments as well as organizations with ties to “legacy media organizations” that see X as a rival.
According to the Post, the CCDH’s work was cited in a Bloomberg News article published last month about how advertisers have been unsettled by a rise in “hateful, violent and inaccurate posts” on the platform, according to the CCDH and other organizations.
In research earlier, the CCDH found that Twitter had failed to take action against 99 of the 100 paid accounts it flagged to the platform with user-reporting tools for hateful conduct. Among the content the CCDH said it flagged were an antisemitic post and a transphobic post that falsely linked transgender people to pedophilia, the Post reported. It also published research in February estimating that the reinstatement of 10 major accounts “renowned for publishing hateful content and dangerous conspiracies will generate up to $19 million a year in advertising revenue for Twitter.”
And therein lies the rub: Free speech can be a shill of the almighty dollar.
The lawsuit claims the center’s work has cost X tens of millions of dollars in lost ad revenue.
Ahmed stated that this case feels as if Musk is “trying to ‘shoot the messenger’ who highlights the toxic content on his platform rather than deal with the toxic environment he’s created.”
Musk has money to burn on lawsuits of this nature. Municipalities and public boards do not have unlimited resources from which to pull in order to silence critics and reshape messaging. But across this little state, that tactic has been taking hold.
We would submit that hate speech needs to be called out, and we do so here quite regularly. Sometimes, the various perspectives presented on these pages upset readers and sources — some who reach out to us and ask us to stop publishing other points of view.
Attempts at oppressing free speech and the news coverage that sometimes complements it is a stab at our fundamental rights. We don’t feel sorry for whiny billionaires, nor do we feel badly for ignorant individuals who believe their perspective is the only perspective. Both are way out of line.