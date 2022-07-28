This one caught us by surprise this week: A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite the democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and the fiscally conservative right.
The Senate voted Wednesday to pass a long-awaited bill aimed at boosting U.S. semiconductor production in a bid to increase American competitiveness. It passed with broad bipartisan support, 64-33.
The measure now goes to the House for approval before it can be sent to President Joe Biden for his expected signature.
The legislation is aimed at addressing a semiconductor chip shortage and making the United States less reliant on other countries such as China for manufacturing. Supporters say the measure is important not only for U.S. technological innovation, but for national security as well.
It sets up incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing as well as research and development and includes more than $50 billion in funding for that aim. It includes a number of provisions aimed at bolstering scientific research, including authorizing billions of dollars for the National Science Foundation, the Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Supporters said that countries all over the world are spending billons of dollars to lure chipmakers. The U.S. must do the same or risk losing a secure supply of the semiconductors that power the nation’s automobiles, computers, appliances and some of the military’s most advanced weapons systems.
Sanders and a range of conservative lawmakers, think tanks and media outlets had a different take, according to published reports. To them, it’s “corporate welfare.”
It’s just the latest example of how spending taxpayer dollars to help the private sector can scramble the usual partisan lines, creating allies on the left and right who agree on little else. They are positioning themselves as defenders of the little guy against powerful interest groups lining up at the public trough.
Sanders had said he doesn’t hear from people about the need to help the semiconductor industry. Voters talk to him about climate change, gun safety, preserving a woman’s right to an abortion and boosting Social Security benefits, to name just a few.
“Not too many people that I can recall — I have been all over this country — say: ‘Bernie, you go back there and you get the job done, and you give enormously profitable corporations, which pay outrageous compensation packages to their CEOs, billions and billions of dollars in corporate welfare,’” Sanders was quoted as saying by the Associated Press this week.
Sanders voted against the original semiconductor and research bill that passed the Senate last year. He was the only senator who caucuses with the Democrats to oppose the measure, joining with 31 Republicans.
According to the Washington Post, while the bill received bipartisan support, several key Republican senators voted “no” on Wednesday. Those opposed include retiring Sens. Richard C. Shelby (Alabama) and Patrick J. Toomey (Pennsylvania). Sen. Tommy Tuberville (Alabama) also opposed the bill, even though Lockheed Martin chief executive Jim Taiclet wholeheartedly endorsed the legislation in his meeting with Biden this week, emphasizing that semiconductor chips are a critical component of Javelin missiles, which are manufactured in Alabama.
Sanders ultimately opposed the legislation and argued before the final vote that it needed stronger guardrails, citing language in the Cares Act that prohibited companies taking federal aid from doing stock buybacks and dividend payments while they received federal dollars. The “CHIPS and Science” bill doesn’t go as far as CARES did, but it includes provisions that would prohibit companies from directly using the funding they receive for stock buybacks or the payment of dividends.
President Biden has said the legislation is one of the top priorities on his agenda and called for Congress to get the bill to his desk as soon as possible. On Wednesday, he praised the bill as one answer to Americans’ worry about the state of the economy and cost of living.
“It will accelerate the manufacturing of semiconductors in America, lowering prices on everything from cars to dishwashers,” Biden said in a statement. “It also will create jobs — good-paying jobs right here in the United States. It will mean more resilient American supply chains, so we are never so reliant on foreign countries for the critical technologies that we need for American consumers and national security.”
