Did we set too ambitious of a deadline for legally mandated emissions reduction requirements under the Global Warming Solutions Act?
In this weekend’s edition, journalist Keith Whitcomb Jr. walks us through a new report from the nonprofit Energy Action Network that suggests Vermont is not on track.
The 40-page report reinforces that meeting Vermont’s climate commitments is technically possible with existing technology and best practices. But there are serious challenges casting certain doubts.
“Meeting Vermont’s emissions reduction requirements is a massive opportunity for Vermont consumers and the Vermont economy. When we transition from 100% imported, high-cost, price volatile fuels to lower-cost, price stable clean energy, the result is a win-win: More money is kept local and in consumers’ pockets,” a news release announcing the report states.
According to Jared Duval, executive director of Energy Action Network, independent analysis contracted by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources found that Vermont stands to benefit from $6.4 billion in net economic savings and avoided damages between now and 2050 by meeting emissions reduction requirements via the pathways outlined in the Climate Action Plan adopted by the Vermont Climate Council in 2021.
However, the two most significant policy pillars of the Climate Action Plan that could help ensure those targets are achieved — the Clean Heat Standard and the Transportation and Climate Initiative — have thus far failed to be adopted, Duval points out.
According to EAN: The burning of fossil fuels is the primary cause of the climate challenge. Only 5% of Vermont’s electricity portfolio comes from fossil fuel generation. However, nearly 95% of Vermont’s transportation energy use are fossil fuels (primarily gasoline and diesel) and nearly 75% of Vermont’s thermal energy use is fossil fueled (primarily fuel oil, fossil gas and propane).
“The report notes that fossil fuels create both far more climate pollution and are generally more expensive and price-volatile than electricity in Vermont. Therefore, one of the best ways to simultaneously reduce climate pollution and cut energy costs for Vermonters is to efficiently electrify how we get around and heat our homes,” the news release states.
According to the report: “As (we go) to press in the summer of 2022, the Vermont Climate Council is working to identify one or more primary policy recommendations to ensure transportation sector emissions reductions in line with GWSA requirements are achieved, with one or more recommendations expected before the end of 2022. In particular, cap-and-invest strategies ....”
There are hints that factors that have been pinching Vermonters’ wallets in the last year since the Climate Action Plan was adopted could (and should) have a positive outcome on improving the odds of hitting the state’s goals.
According to the release, after the last year of near-record prices for gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and propane, many Vermonters have been especially challenged by high energy costs. The report details how moving to electric and/or renewable transportation and heating options can save consumers money on energy.
But the report contains another area of serious concern to us, as it affects nearly every county in the state: “The lowest-income Vermonters purchase less energy than upper-income Vermonters — but that energy spending takes up a much greater share of their household budgets.”
According to the report: “It is not enough to meet the numerical targets of Vermont’s energy and emissions reduction commitments — it is also very important to change who pays and who benefits. We need to quickly move beyond fossil fuels for our energy needs for both climate reasons and to support long term economic health. We also need to make sure that all Vermonters receive the benefits of the clean energy transition, with most costs borne by those who can most afford it.”
There is no easy solution — at least that we can see — that does not take significant time and expense, and could be further delayed now by worker shortages (that would affect weatherization and new construction of housing) and supply chain issues.
None of Vermont’s energy problems can be changed with the flick of a switch.
Our energy burdens are real.
Our economic issues statewide are profound.
The climate is changing, and affecting every sector of our economy.
This data is helpful. But it also is a reality check and rallying cry that we need to pick up the pace with action. But based on the conditions we are seeing today in Vermont, 2050 might as well be 2075.
To read the full report, visit: www.eanvt.org/2022-EAN-report online.
