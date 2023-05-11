We all would like to believe that the standoff over the debt limit is something that will not affect us. But if a conclusion is not reached, the U.S. could default as soon as June 1, and the ripple effect of that happening very well could have implications for average citizens. Think “R” word or “D” word, and we don’t mean Republican or Democrat.

So far, neither President Joe Biden nor House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving up any ground. The president wants to increase the government’s $31.4 trillion legal borrowing limit, so that the federal government can continue to pay its bills and the risk of a historic default goes away. GOP lawmakers want a deal that guarantees trillions of dollars in spending cuts.

