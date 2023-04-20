It’s hard to untangle the implications of a settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting systems. It certainly would suggest the sides did not want this challenge to go to court.
Something happened. A mediator hired late Sunday pushed the two sides toward a $787 million settlement that brought a stunning end to the most-watched media libel case in decades, one that sought to put a price on lies told about the 2020 presidential election on conservative America’s most popular news outlet.
“It’s a deadline that I always impose because I know that once a jury is empaneled and opening statements are made, then one or other of the parties will dig into their positions,” said Jerry Roscoe, of the Washington-based JAMS mediation service. “It makes negotiations much more difficult.”
The trial was scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start of the trial on Tuesday. Two minutes before 4 p.m., Superior Court Judge Eric Davis emerged with an almost matter-of-fact announcement, given the stakes. A settlement had been reached.
As part of The Conversation, Jane Kirtley, a professor of media law and ethics at the University of Minnesota, noted that without a trial, we will never actually know where the defamation occurred, and who was to blame. Fox issued a vaguely worded statement confirming the merits of Dominion’s defamation claims: “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”
“Dominion’s claims that Fox and its on-air pundits had damaged the voting equipment company’s reputation by falsely questioning the integrity of its operations during the 2020 elections were the same essential claims that any libel plaintiff must make for a case to proceed to trial. The issue is not truth, alone, but whether false statements harmed the plaintiff’s reputation, and whether the news organization was at fault for publishing those statements,” Kirtley wrote this week.
She argues that “Dominion had a tremendous advantage on the eve of trial. Pretrial discovery revealed a trail of texts and email messages that documented the doubts of executives, editors and pundits at Fox about the veracity of the claims of a conspiracy to steal the 2020 elections, of which Dominion was supposedly an integral part.”
In addition, they showed that, “although Fox fact-checkers operating in the network’s own ‘brain room’ had debunked many of these claims as early as Nov. 20, 2020, Fox hosts continued to invite guests ... who clung to their theory of a vast conspiracy to steal the presidency from Trump.”
After the settlement was made public, Dominion claimed vindication of its reputation, declaring that “truth matters,” and that “for our democracy to endure another 250 years … we must share a commitment to facts.”
But did it? Jack Shafer, a columnist for Politico, argued that payouts simply are the price of doing business for tycoons like Rupert Murdoch, and that the truth does not matter if falsehoods and misperceptions can simply be bought in the end.
Shafer writes: “Fox will remain an indispensably valuable part of the Murdoch enterprises. Most, if not all, of the Fox hosts that helped push Donald Trump’s stolen election lies on a gullible viewership will continue to anchor their shows. Fox will continue to air its swill. The Fox viewers who lost faith in the network over the election lies will forget the interval the way mothers forget the trauma of childbirth and return to the network because it so brilliantly stimulates their fears and grievances.”
Perhaps there is much to be feared. Nicole Kraft, who teaches journalism at Ohio State University, says the successful mediation may have proven a valuable point by not going to trial.
She argues that “Fox’s payout to Dominion — though only half of what Dominion sued for — reportedly shows that the voting machine company put together a strong case that Fox acted with actual malice.
But Fox pundits have helped the plaintiff’s case by acknowledging they knew information was false before they aired it and leaving a copious trail of comments … Fox’s position was that despite knowing claims made by guests about Dominion were false, the claims were newsworthy. … The settlement seems to imply actual malice — and this could send shivers through the political media landscape for years to come.”
In other words: Defamation laws be damned. Settlements are simply the price rich liars pay when it comes to creating a win.
In that regard, the mediation may have cost Fox News plenty, but Murdoch won by not having to ever acknowledge the errors, apologize for them or retract them. That’s tragic in our eyes.
