We know that officials across the state’s agriculture industry are looking at the implications that climate change — extreme weather, warmer seasons — are having in the short- and long-term. That includes two hard frosts that damaged spring crops; the effects of wildfires (and smoke) on the Northeast; and even a renewed push on bolstering the pollinator population in Vermont.
There are a lot of areas being looked at and studied.
Vermont is fortunate to have a scientific and academic community that can immediately have those conversations and review the outcomes. What’s more, that community also can brainstorm and dial into certain solutions.
We take comfort in our experts, whether it is the folks at the University of Vermont Extension Service, or faculty in our colleges, universities and even our K-12 school districts.
But not everyone has the same level of faith in “experts.”
An Associated Press article appearing this week noted that confidence in the scientific community declined among U.S. adults in 2022.
The data is based out of a national survey. It also drives home concerns over a partisan divide in views of both science and medicine that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the AP, overall, 39% of U.S. adults said they had “a great deal of confidence” in the scientific community, down from 48% in 2018 and 2021.
An additional 48% of adults in the latest survey reported “only some” confidence, while 13% reported “hardly any,” according to an analysis of the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The General Social Survey is a long-running poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. It has monitored Americans’ opinions on key topics since 1972.
Published reports show the survey showed low confidence levels among Republicans as partisan gaps that emerged during the pandemic era have stuck around, according to Jennifer Benz, the center’s deputy director.
“It doesn’t look all that dramatic when you just look at the trends for the overall public,” Benz said. “But when you dig into that by people’s political affiliations, there’s a really stark downturn and polarization.”
The AP article notes that between surveys in 2018 and 2021, as the pandemic took hold, the major parties’ trust levels headed in opposite directions.
Democrats reported a growing level of confidence in science in 2021 — perhaps as a “rallying effect” around things like COVID-19 vaccines and prevention measures. At the same time, Republicans saw their confidence start to plummet.
In the 2022 survey, Democrats’ confidence fell back to around pre-pandemic levels, with 53% reporting a great deal of confidence compared with 55% in 2018. But Republicans’ confidence continued its downward trend, dropping to 22% from 45% in 2018. Confidence in medicine has also grown more polarized since 2018. That year, Democrats and Republicans were about equally likely to say they had high confidence. By 2022, though, Republicans’ confidence had fallen to 26%, while Democrats’ has remained about the same as it was before the pandemic, at 42%.
Overall, 34% of Americans reported a great deal of confidence in medicine in 2022, compared with 39% before the pandemic.
That tracks with what we have seen in commentaries, headlines and on social media. But it remains disconcerting that there is a mistrust based on what feels like intolerance, ignorance and adults making the choice not to care.
But then we ask: Why would science be different from any other field? It is easy to politicize, and charge up with innuendo and misinformation.
The latest survey found that distrust has grown for some other groups, too. According to the 2022 survey, confidence in the Supreme Court has plunged to its lowest level in at least 50 years. Americans also reported lower levels of trust in education, the press, major companies and organized religion.
Except … this is science. It should be the root of debunking lies and busting myths.
That is the way it has been in the past.
Generally, scientists have had a high level of trust compared to other groups in the U.S., said John Besley, who studies public opinion about science at Michigan State University. And even with the latest declines, confidence in science is still higher than many other institutions, he pointed out.
For Sudip Parikh, CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the drops were “disappointing but not surprising.” He sees them as part of an “overall pulling apart of our communities” and a loss of trust in many institutions, according to the AP.
We are disappointed, too. But we remain grateful that, here in our little state, the people we rely upon for data and answers are able to do so. And on the whole, we still get answers that benefit us.