One of the great things about Vermont is that it is four-season activity, if you so choose.
In spring and summer, we find myriad ways to be outside and have fun. We are surrounded by fresh fruits and vegetables, and we get sun-kissed with that precious dose of vitamin D.
Unless you ski, snowboard or snowshoe, or take to the ice, fall and winter can be a tougher time to be active. It is easier, as our metabolisms slow down and the days go short, to be more sedentary.
We should all have a good plan for being healthy all year long, both for fitness and eating.
Once the leaves drop, so do our inhibitions when it comes to the temptation that is the next few months.
It all starts with Halloween and our fill of candy. Once we come off that sugar high, we ramp right up into the harvest feast of Thanksgiving (and all of those leftovers). Then we segue into the cookie-filled holiday season that ends with a series of resolutions to shed the 15 pounds we gained since Halloween, and vow not to do it again the next year.
So, how about taking the right steps now rather than waiting for January (or February, or March ...)
It is just as easy not to go sugar crazy at Halloween. Bottom line: Candy is not good for you.
We recently received an article from a dentist, Susan Maples, who doubles as a health educator. She specializes in total health dentistry, which is exactly what it sounds like: eating right to save your teeth and your waistline.
“Unfortunately, sugar consumption is out of control and has become an everyday thing. The average American adult, teenager and child consumes about 17 teaspoons of added sugar a day, or about 270 calories,” she writes. “And all that sugar is taking a toll. The majority of children in our culture are suffering from any number of lifestyle-related conditions: obesity, insulin resistance, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, early cardiovascular inflammation and (rampant tooth decay).”
She cautions it's not always the fault of kids. “It’s easier for parents to pack a lunchbox full of packaged sugar-laced snacks and treats. Food manufacturers have loaded down our foods and beverages with extra unnecessary sugar. Even breakfast has turned into dessert-fest with added sugar in everything from yogurt to smoothies and certainly breakfast cereals. And instead of water, our kids are consuming juices with loads of added sugar.”
Again, that can all be resolved with smarter, healthier decisions toward better eating.
The notion of proper nutrition has been in the mainstream for as long as we have been making processed foods.
Adelle Davis was an American writer and nutritionist who died in 1974. She was considered "the most famous nutritionist in the early to mid-20th century." Though controversial in some of her theories of eating well, Davis was an advocate for improved health through better nutrition. After writing a promotional pamphlet for a milk company in 1932, she wrote two non-published treatises, and later a 524-page, 41 chapter nutrition textbook for Macmillan, “Vitality Through Planned Nutrition.” Davis received public acclaim with her subsequent books written for the general public: “Let's Cook it Right” (1947); “Let's Have Healthy Children” (1951); “Let's Eat Right to Keep Fit” (1954); and “Let's Get Well” (1965) By 1974, when she died, her books had sold over 10 million copies.
A lot has changed since Davis was tell America the rights and wrongs of nutrition, health and fitness. But one theme that remains constant is that the price of sugar on health is not worth it.
Maples wags a finger at chewy candy that “become easily lodged in the grooves on the biting surfaces of teeth and are hard to remove which leads to tooth decay.”
She frowns on sour candy that have acidity potent enough to potentially start the tooth erosion process. “The other problem with sugary candy is it gives a burst of artificial energy followed by a crash of fatigue and sluggishness. If your kids must indulge, at least have them eat a balanced meal before consuming any candy. And only small quantities of candy at a time because a little piece of candy packs a lot more sugar than you realize,” she writes.
She offers the alternative: “Instead of candy, consider giving out something non-edible such as pens, pencils or other school supplies. Or maybe a bottle of bubbles, bottle of water, a toothbrush, floss aids, coloring books, rubber balls or other small inexpensive toys.”
More importantly, Maples points out “use this time to teach them the importance of healthy home habits like proper brushing and flossing. This will last them a lifetime and the benefits are not only improved oral health, but also better systemic health. That’s because we know there is a direct connection between what goes on in the mouth and the rest of the body.”
With the rising cost of health insurance (and inflation's effect on grocery bills), it's probably better to scare off the temptations of the next few months and "eat right," as Davis professed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.