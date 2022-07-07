Who knew Vermont could be so good at cleaning up the Atlantic Ocean?
It's true. You only have to look as far as a recent edition of the Ellsworth American, a weekly newspaper serving Downeast Maine, for the details.
The article details how a Burlington-based company, Rozalia Project, has been instrumental in the cleanup of debris along the Maine coast. It included collecting lost lobster traps, hundreds of pounds of fishing rope, buoys and marine debris “coughed up by the sea,” according to the report.
Last month, 20 volunteers spent two days off Outer Bar Island’s northern shoreline.
Rozalia Project's mission is to partner with citizens, communities, landowners and other groups to clean up the ocean. For this particular beach cleanup, Rozalia was joined by the Washington, D.C.-based Ocean Conservancy and the Maine Island Trail Association of Portland, according to the article.
Its website notes: “Rozalia Project has been working on the problem of marine debris since our inception in 2010. We work surface to seafloor, with a focus on urban and coastal waterways and utilize multiple strategies: prevention through education, remediation (cleanup), innovation and solutions-based research.”
According to Ashley Sullivan, the Rozalia Project’s executive director, the organization collected some “229 heavily damaged traps, 300 pounds of line, 129 bungee cords, 74 buoys and floats and other trash hauled off of Outer Bar and neighboring Western Island.” The debris filled a 40-yard dumpster.
According to the news report, “Like an archaeological dig, the Rozalia Project’s June 23-24 operation only peeled off the first layer of marine trash on Outer Great Bar’s northern shore that never had been cleared. The fishing gear has (been) piling up there for decades. An estimated 600 to 700 traps and rope remain on or semi-submerged in the cobble beach and entangled in the rosa rugosa shrubs.”
Sullivan told the newspaper they plan to return, hopefully with more volunteers.
She told reporter Letitia Baldwin: “We all depend on this resource. The fishing industry needs a thriving ocean. So do the creatures and humans.”
According to Baldwin's reporting: Co-founded by Vermont scientist and sailor Rachael Z. Miller in 2010, the Rozalia Project is named for Miller’s great-grandmother, Rozalia Belsky, who ventured by steamship to American from the Ukraine port of Odessa to America in 1922. The sea was her route to escape religious persecution and join her husband for a better life in the United States. Miller is credited with co-inventing the Cora Ball, the world’s first microfiber-catching laundry ball. She also is an accomplished sailor and diver.
The report explains “the Rozalia Project marshals people and has employed a variety of technologies to detect and remove 1 million pieces of trash from the North Atlantic and U.S. waterways during the past decade. Because it’s based in the Northeast, the organization has focused the majority of its work in the Gulf of Maine. The group’s research vessel is none other than the late famed Maine sailor Dodge Morgan’s Little Harbor, cutter-rigged sloop. (According to the American, Morgan once set a record of 150 days, 1 hour and 6 minutes sailing solo without stopping around the world in 1986.)
According to the article, among the devices in its toolbox, the Rozalia Project uses a VideoRay Pro to take video and still photos and pluck items from plastic bags to beverage cans off the ocean floor.
The effort required partnerships with stakeholders, including a local fisherman who allowed the dumpster on his land, as well as the MITA, “which has a fleet of 18-foot aluminum skiffs it keeps in and also trailers to different Maine harbors. MITA provided craft for transporting the traps, line and other waste.”
The American writes, “The Rozalia Project’s trap cleanup was part of the Ocean Conservancy’s broader Global Ghost Gear initiative. The Outer Bar and Western island sessions were part of a 10-day operation to remove 12,000 pounds of ghost gear from the Gulf of Maine.”
It is a fascinating effort. It also goes to show the environmental impacts trash in the ocean is having on the fishing industry.
We commend the Rozalia Project for its work across the Northeast. It is these kinds of efforts — even based in land-locked Vermont — that takes the bold steps needed to ensure natural resources, including those as big as oceans, are getting the TLC they need to thrive.
Now, if we could just all do our part to avoid putting so much plastic and trash into the ocean in the first place. But we will save that salvo for another day.
