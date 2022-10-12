During some of the most recent forums and debates for candidates seeking elected office, either at the State House, or for statewide office, moderators have posed pointed questions about issues affecting children.
Some of the issues have focused on resolving the need for more day care and child care in Vermont. There have been questions raised about Act 46 and its effectiveness, as well as education funding.
And rightly so. Many of those issues are at the heart of some of the state’s deepest troubles, and can be pointed to as examples of why Vermont has such a difficult time finding and retaining younger families and professionals.
Voices for Vermont Children took the issue to another level. Earlier this month, it rolled out a voter guide. It does not endorse specific candidates, however, it does provide important tools for electing leaders who are “all-in for kids.”
In addition to being a good primer on the voting process, it highlights many of the issues facing Vermont families with kids, and provides questions that voters can pose to candidates. While effective for these positions, the same questions will become just as relevant — if not more so during both the upcoming budget season for school districts statewide, as well as the election cycle for school boards come next March.
According to its own release on the voter guide, which can be found online at bit.ly/guide1013, “Often conversations about child and family policy focus on children’s future value — as members of the workforce, or as leaders solving the social and environmental crises they’ve inherited. But in most of the world, children are recognized as having intrinsic value, and the protection and care of children is understood to be a shared public responsibility.”
It goes on to say, “Our disregard for children is apparent in measures of child and family well-being. Among nations with similar economic and governmental structures, the U.S. routinely reports among the highest rates of poverty, income inequality and infant mortality. Outcomes for Black, Brown and Indigenous children are substantially worse, stemming from centuries of economic, legal and social exploitation. Our children are growing up in a pervasive, damaging climate of racial, environmental, economic and gender-based violence — as well as increasing gun violence. At the national level in particular, elected leaders seem unable to advance substantive policy change.”
It points to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child that brought together world leaders in 1989 to recognize that childhood is “a special, protected time, in which children must be allowed to grow, learn, play, develop and flourish with dignity.”
Nearly 200 countries signed onto the declaration; the United States did not. “This is more than a symbolic omission,” the group writes.
“Vermont does relatively better on these measures, but in absolute terms there is so much that remains to be done. … Now is the time to push the needs of the over 120,000 children and youth who call Vermont home — but currently lack a vote — to the forefront of every candidate’s agenda,” it concludes.
Here is a sampling of some of the questions voters should be thinking about:
— How do you think existing education policies address education inequity? What else is needed?
— What is the function of a public education system?
— Vermont statutes state the budget should “reflect the public policy goals established in State law and recognize every person’s need for health, housing, dignified work, education, food, social security, and a healthy environment.” Vermont has a strong foundation of programs and policies that benefit kids and families, but many gaps remain. From housing and food insecurity, to an inadequate mental health system, too many kids are still struggling. How would you go about directing adequate public funding to ensure that these gaps are filled?
— What does the concept of “equity” mean to you, and what role do you think it should play in policy making?
— Even when Vermont’s safety net programs are combined, they do not meet the basic needs of children in families struggling to access financial security. Would you support increasing benefits in programs like Reach Up to a level that would effectively bring our supplemental poverty rate to zero? Other questions focus on foster care, poverty rates, equity issues and better ways to support Vermont parents.
As a nation, we are at a pivotal moment when it comes to the direction we want to take in education and caring for children. In Vermont, we have our own, local issues that — in many ways — exacerbate the issues being debated at a national level.
It is imperative that our elected officials think about Vermont’s kids and advocate for them in the long-term. After all, those kids are going to be voters themselves someday.
