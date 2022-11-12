The votes have been cast. Vermonters sent strong messages.

There were many victories to celebrate: voting to secure reproductive liberty for all Vermonters; voting to ban slavery in all forms; electing the first woman and openly LGBTQ+ person to represent the state in Congress; electing the first female attorney general; and electing more women of color at one time than the total amount in Vermont history.

