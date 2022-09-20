In the last few weeks, the Vermont State Police, as well as local law enforcement, have reported on some dangerous domestic violence and road rage incidents.
The level of microaggressions seems to be dialing up to good, old-fashioned aggression — often in the form of intimidation and harassment. Somewhere along the way, we decided it was OK for bullies and trolls to have their own station in society.
That behavior is not right. It is not healthy. And, we believe, it is leading to more instances of violence. It certainly is creating more fear and anxiety.
Don’t believe us? Ask someone who works a help line these days. Ask leaders of our social services? Talk to our church leaders? Try to get an appointment to talk to a counselor or therapist.
It has become so acute, in fact, that new health guidelines suggest U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety.
Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health complaints, affecting about 40% of U.S. women at some point in their lives and more than 1 in 4 men. Given those double-digit percentages, we would agree with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force that such screening is necessary.
This is the first time the group has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms.
According to the Associated Press, the recommendations are based on a review that began before the COVID-19 pandemic, evaluating studies showing potential benefits and risks from screening. Given reports of a surge in mental health problems linked with pandemic isolation and stress, the guidance is “very timely,” Lori Pbert, a task force member and co-author, told the AP.
The task force said evidence for benefits, including effective treatments, outweighs any risks, which include inaccurate screening results that could lead to unnecessary follow-up care.
People living in poverty, people of color, people who have lost partners and those who have other mental health issues are among adults who face higher risks for developing anxiety, which can manifest as panic attacks, phobias or feeling always on edge. Also, about 1 in 10 pregnant and postpartum women experience anxiety, the AP article noted.
Common screening tools include brief questionnaires about symptoms, such as fears and worries that interfere with usual activities. These can easily be given in a primary care setting, the task force said, although it didn’t specify how often patients should be screened.
But the screening is only the first step. Given the statistics, chances are good that something in your life — whether it’s threats of aggression or violence or financial concerns or worries about health — will give you anxiety.
“The most important thing to recognize is that a screening test alone is not sufficient to diagnose anxiety,” Pbert told the AP. The next step is a more thorough evaluation by a mental health professional, though Pbert acknowledged that finding mental health care can be difficult given shortages of specialists.
The task force said there isn’t enough solid research in older adults to recommend for or against anxiety screening in those aged 65 and up, according to AP. The group continues to recommend depression screening for adults and children, but said there isn’t enough evidence to evaluate potential benefits and harms of suicide screening in adults who show no worrisome symptoms.
In April, the group issued similar draft guidance for children and teens, recommending anxiety screening but stating that more research is needed on potential benefits and harms of suicide screening kids with no obvious signs.
Guidelines from the task force often determine insurance coverage, but anxiety is already on the radar of many primary care doctors. In 2020, a group affiliated with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended routine primary care anxiety screening for women and girls starting at age 13.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force proposal is open for public comment until Oct. 17, but the group usually affirms its draft guidance.
We hope they do. Stress affects health — physical and mental — at every level.
With more screening, the emphasis on providing mental health help will get the front and center attention it needs. Our quality of life actually depends on it.
