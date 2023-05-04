Other states also are looking at their mascots and Native-themed names and imagery. Advance Media New York recently sounded off on the issue last week:

The New York State Education Department put schools on notice 22 years ago to retire their Native American mascots “as soon as practical” in the interest of providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child. A mountain of research shows the damage these stereotypes cause to Native children and the prejudice they engender in non-Natives. This editorial board has long advocated for Native mascots to be retired.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.