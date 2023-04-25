November 2024 seems like a long time from now.
President Joe Biden, the oldest president we have ever had, announced Tuesday he wants another four years. Donald Trump wants to oust him and return to the White House, despite indictments against him and a shroud of suspicion. Other candidates are also lining up to be potential nominees.
That’s not a bad thing. There is a bloc of American voters that wants neither Biden nor Trump. And certainly no one wants a repeat of the election cycle that went with the 2020 presidential race.
In the days leading up to Biden’s announcement, only about half of Democrats thought Biden should run again in 2024, a poll shows, but a large majority say they’d be likely to support him if he became the nominee.
The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 26% of Americans overall want to see Biden run again — a slight recovery from the 22% who said that in January. Forty-seven percent of Democrats say they want him to run, also up slightly from only 37% who said that in January.
The poll of 1,230 adults was conducted April 13-17 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
According to the Associated Press, despite the reluctance of many Democrats to see Biden run for another term, 78% of them say they approve of the job he’s doing as president. And a total of 81% of Democrats say they would at least probably support Biden in a general election if he is the nominee — 41% say they definitely would and 40% say they probably would.
Interviews with poll respondents suggest that the gap reflects concerns about Biden’s age, as well as a clamoring from a younger generation of Democrats who say they want leadership that reflects their demographic and their values. Biden, now 80, would be 82 on Election Day 2024 and 86 years old at the end of a second presidential term.
Republicans have often highlighted Biden’s age, and even some Democrats have questioned whether the president is living up to promises he made during the 2020 campaign to be a “bridge” to a new generation of leadership.
But younger Democrats remain a reluctant part of Biden’s coalition — just 25% of those under age 45 say they would definitely support Biden in a general election, compared with 56% of older Democrats. Still, an additional 51% of younger Democrats say they would probably vote for Biden in a 2024 general election. (Biden’s job approval rating stands at 42%, a slight improvement from 38% in March. The March poll came after a pair of bank failures rattled an already shaky confidence in the nation’s financial systems, and Biden’s approval rating then was near the lowest point of his presidency.)
Meanwhile, a total of 65% of U.S. adults say they would definitely or probably not support Trump if he is nominated in a general election, including 53% who say they definitely would not. Biden’s obstacles are smaller by comparison but still substantial: 56% of Americans say they would be unlikely to support Biden in a general election, including 41% who say they would definitely not.
Biden has long bet that once voters are presented with a binary choice — either him or a Republican candidate, particularly if it is Trump — that a majority of the electorate will side with Democrats.
So far, it does not appear Biden will have to compete for the Democratic nomination. Self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are the only Democrats to challenge the president. Neither of them presents the type of primary opposition that wounded previous incumbents.
On the other side of the coin, Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential field’s early leader. Although Trump announced his bid back in November, the rest of the 2024 Republican primary field has been slow to form around him. The only other declared GOP candidates in the race include Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchison, businessman Perry Johnson, “Woke, Inc.” author Vivek Ramaswamy and radio host Larry Elder. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to be a leading Trump alternative, as are Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
We will restate: November 2024 seems like a long time from now.
But maybe it’s not far enough if the “establishment” is making the decision already.
We would submit that we need younger candidates. We need fresh eyes. We may even need anti-establishment candidates. But we cannot assume nor presume these are the sides. There must be a new crop of candidates in waiting.
It’s time for real change, real challengers, and real answers for the nation. Same old, same old is unacceptable.
