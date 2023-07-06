Trucks have been in the news a lot this week.
On July 5, a tractor-trailer truck carrying diesel fuel caught fire on Route 7 in Charlotte. The truck’s driver said he started to see smoke coming from the trailer tires. He was able to pull off to the side of the road. The truck was successfully separated from the burning trailer. No one was injured, and the fire was extinguished by the Charlotte Fire Department without incident.
In Worcester on the Fourth of July, moments after the grand finale of the town’s fireworks show, a U-Haul truck being used by Northstar Fireworks, the licensed pyrotechnical team, caught fire, causing a series of fireworks explosions and then a dramatic fire that blazed from the back of the truck. The incident, which remains under investigation, appears to have been caused by a box filled with raked debris from the fireworks show that came to be ablaze. No injuries were reported, however, the incident generated some tense moments for families.
And then there is the perennial annoyance along Route 108, more commonly referred to as “The Notch.”
Despite large billboard-like signs on Interstate 89 instructing truck drivers not to take Route 108, two drivers in the course of a matter of two days decided to ignore the warnings and take the shortcut that, according to a two-dimensional map, looks like a hop, skip and jump across the ridgeline.
Not so much.
Around 9 p.m. July 2, the narrow gap winding up to The Notch had to be closed so that crews could — throughout the course of a long period of time — navigate and remove the stuck tractor-trailer truck driven by Byambadorj Avirmed, 63, of Harbor City, California. According to a police report, Avirmed told Vermont State Police troopers that he observed all the posted signs but continued anyway.
Two days later, around 10 p.m. July 4, Yusnier Suarez Anuez, 36, of Florida City, Florida, got his tractor-trailer stuck in The Notch. Anuez also advised troopers that he had ignored signs along the route stating tractor-trailers are prohibited. He had his faith in his GPS. According to the police report, multiple bystanders attempted to stop Anuez from entering the Notch; however, he continued. The road was closed for hours.
Both drivers were issued tickets, and they were each fined $3,544 — the price the state imposes for getting caught in The Notch.
It all seems humorous, a very “Vermont problem.” Except that incidents involving trucks in the news never end well.
We will give the Worcester incident a pass, as that truck mishap probably was attributed to an honest mistake. It is the willful neglect of road rules, and continued concerns about safety that we feel needs some extra attention.
Vermont’s interstates — 89, 91 and 93 — are major arteries for commerce and transport. That New England saying of “you can’t get there from here” is a bit true for bigger rigs. If you are not staying on the interstate (and many businesses — from ski areas and restaurants, to tourist traps and bucolic towns that depend on tourism dollars — are not on the main roads), you are off the beaten path. Our state roads are mostly two lanes, and can — even in the best circumstances — get narrow and congested. Throw in our short season for road, bridge and infrastructure work along Vermont roads, and you have all the ingredients you need for trouble and delays.
We can coexist.
Rural states like Vermont (and really every state) depend on trucks for transport of goods. We often hear of incidents and tragic crashes involving large rigs with the blame for the accident being placed on overtired or reckless drivers. Like any industry, those are not the norm.
Were it not for the drivers — and the many regulations, rules and state laws that provide the protections for them and for us — commerce here (and elsewhere) would be far more challenging than it sometimes already is.
So while we ponder why the universe decided Vermont’s news cycle this week had to dial into incidents with trucks and trucking, we are grateful for the work of these individuals.
That being said, we are also grateful for the fines the state has imposed to keep large trucks off certain roads and away from some town centers, where large trucks are a tough fit for small-town life.
And we really wish that truck drivers wouldn’t trust their GPS more than our road signs or the advice of local residents.
We live here. We know you can’t get through The Notch with that rig.