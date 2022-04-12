One of the great things about this time of year is the re-emergence of wildlife after a long winter. Salamanders are on the move. Wood frogs have begun their mating songs. And turkeys are scattered around fields and pastures. Even a few bears have been reported hither and yon.
We are very lucky to live in a state with such abundant wildlife. It is what makes living in Vermont very special.
A new paper published in “Conservation Science and Practice” discusses how “a mosaic of diverse forest habitats, or patchwork, as a way of creating a resilient landscape that is better adapted to climate change.”
“The importance of diverse habitat conditions across the landscape may be increasingly overlooked, especially by the public, as forest carbon storage takes center stage,” said lead author Caitlin Littlefield, a recent research associate in the UVM Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. “As more attention is focused on maximizing forest carbon, we risk unintentionally compromising the long-term sustainability of other objectives, such as maintaining important habitat for at-risk wildlife species.”
According to a news release about the published paper, Littlefield and Professor Anthony D’Amato recommend practicing forest management through a lens of climate adaptation to help maintain forests for carbon benefits while also providing refuge for wildlife. “Climate change adaptation prioritizes landscape diversity, complexity and connectivity,” the release states.
The authors examined four forest and open woodland habitat types in the northern half of the United States. This region transitions from New England’s hardwood forests and more northern spruce-fir forests to grasslands and oak savannas in the Midwest and to the sandy pine barrens of the coastal Northeast. These habitats support some of the greatest wildlife diversity in the temperate zone — between the tropics and the Arctic, according to the release.
Following glacial retreat, natural disturbance agents — beavers, flooding, wind, hurricanes, ice and fire — as well as Indigenous people maintained open meadows, shrub lands and early successional habitats scattered throughout the otherwise forested landscape.
According to the release, “in modern day, many of these open habitats have begun converting to late successional conditions due, in part, to fire exclusion, beaver trapping, flood-control dams, and insect suppression. Loss of small- to moderate-scale natural disturbances has contributed to homogenization of forests across the region.”
But in each of the four ecosystems, the authors found that managing only for mature stands of trees fails to provide critical habitat for sensitive wildlife species. Restoration of these four habitats across the widespread landscape will support biodiversity, increase resilience to change, and may ultimately store more carbon over time by resisting carbon loss from catastrophic disturbance such as severe wildfires and drought-induced stress on trees, the journal article notes. “Restoring these habitats often involves reintroducing natural disturbances and practices such as controlled burning,” it goes on.
According to the paper, there is currently less early successional forest — and less old forest — across New England since forests rebounded from European settler clearing. Wildlife species that rely on early successional habitat have declined, including American woodcock, ruffed grouse and most notably, breeding songbirds, it states.
“Wildlife that require early successional habitats in the Northeast include nearly 90 different kinds of birds, mammals, reptiles and insects, many of which are ‘species of greatest conservation need,’” said Jim Oehler, wildlife habitat program supervisor for New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department, in a release. “Strategic, carefully planned and carried out forest management is critical to restoring and maintaining healthy populations of these species, particularly in light of climate change.”
“This paper affirms the value of conserving and maintaining an array of forest conditions, including early successional forests, on public and private lands and reinforces the importance of not focusing on a single objective, like simply maximizing on-site carbon storage,” said Michael Snyder, Vermont’s commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation. “As demonstrated by this work ... wildlife habitat restoration and active forest management are becoming more critical for conserving and connecting a diversity of habitat types across the New England landscape.”
It is just another piece of evidence to suggest that climate change is having an impact on our ecosystems. Unfortunately, without proper attention, it might mean the trade-off could be fewer creatures ushering in the rebirth after a long, cold winter in the Northeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.