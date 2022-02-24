Every year, we come together as communities to decide who should be in charge, and what the local priorities should be. Town Meeting Day is as much a tradition as it is democracy in action. Tuesday, March 1, is no different.
Yes, COVID still casts a shadow over our annual rite. But as much as things have changed, they have also stayed the same.
According to Ted Brady, the executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, “Town Meeting Day is changing. Since 2019, the pandemic has caused thousands of people who would normally show up to vote from the floor to vote early, by mail, or in a voting booth.”
According to data collected by the Secretary of State’s Office, before the pandemic, more than 75% of Vermont cities and towns used a floor vote for at least part of their town meeting. In 2022, only about 25% will, the preview states.
“Only 63 municipalities of the 249 listed in the secretary of state’s data reported plans to have floor votes in 2022. This number appears to be even lower than last year, when 90 communities reported switching to Australian ballots to the secretary of state and 123 reported having some form of a floor vote (though many were delayed),” it states.
That is a seismic shift for Vermonters. And yet, local democracy continues to underscore the importance of this moment.
The VLCT team produced a comprehensive preview of the 2022 Town Meeting season in Vermont that doubles as a barometer. After reviewing 3,205 individual articles on 211 town warnings and studying data collected by the Secretary of State’s Office, VLCT identified “common ballot items, articles that reflect the most pressing needs of government, and a few questions that are just plain interesting.”
Here are some key trends found in the 14-page preview:
— This year, 41 communities are considering allowing retail cannabis operations in their communities.
— About 20 communities have local option taxes in place and so will have the authority to collect a 1% local option sales tax on the retail sale of cannabis later this year. Voters in at least four other communities — Barre City, Fair Haven, Montgomery and Woodstock — will consider implementing local option taxes this year.
— Voters around Vermont will find more than 40 articles on ballots across the state this year that could change the way their municipalities operate. Most of these measures relate to increasing capacity in a community, from adopting the town manager form of government, to transitioning away from elected listers and auditors, to removing policing powers from elected constables, to expanding the size of a select board. For years, VLCT says, it has noticed an increasing number of warnings transitioning elected clerks, treasurers, listers, auditors and road commissioners to appointed positions. This year, VLCT found 32 articles that address how these positions are either elected or appointed.
— According to the preview, Vermonters in nearly every community will be asked to support municipal budgets ranging “from a few hundred thousand dollars to $50 million or more in our larger cities.”
— Two communities will consider adopting the Declaration of Inclusion in an effort to commit to diversity, equity and inclusion. Thirty-one cities, towns and villages have already adopted a Declaration of Inclusion.
— Several communities will consider questions related to immigration and law enforcement.
— At least nine cities and towns will consider climate-related articles.
— As is typical to Town Meeting Day, most towns will also vote on whether to provide local nonprofit service agencies with anywhere from $50 to tens of thousands of dollars to help run them.
— VLCT reports dozens of firetrucks, ambulances, dump trucks and plows show up on warnings across the state this year, at prices ranging from tens of thousands for smaller vehicles to as much as $1.25 million for an aerial ladder truck. Several communities are asking for voter approval of much larger items.
— In addition, of the 211 warnings VLCT reviewed, most have fewer than a dozen or so articles to be voted on. “We calculated the average number of articles/questions to be about 15. Castleton topped the list with 48 warned articles.”
That is a lot to unpack in one day, but Vermonters remain committed to this tradition. We urge all voting Vermonters to do their part to use your vote to have a say this year.
Hopefully, in 2023, we’ll all be back to “the way it used to be.”
