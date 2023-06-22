Vermonters love to talk about how green our state is. It’s right there in the state’s name, Vert Monts (Green Mountains).
Over decades now, we have imposed policies and regulations aimed at keeping our state beautiful, but also pushing us toward a more sustainable future. Some of those policies have had a lasting effect on the state. Others of them have proven to be prohibitive for myriad reasons.
Using criteria aimed at looking at eco-friendliness, Consumer Affairs recently named Vermont top of the list. Previously, the state had been fourth.
The research team ranked states on factors such as renewable energy generation, greenhouse gas emissions, waste generation and recycling practices. The methodology does not take the issue lightly.
— Renewable energy generation as a percentage of total energy generation: Data for various renewable energy types was taken from the EPA’s Emissions & Generation Resource Integrated Database (eGRID). Data is from 2021.
— Emissions per capita: Data for carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) generated per person in each state was also based on eGRID data from 2021. The per capita figure is measured in tons of CO2e.
— CO2e emission rate: The CO2e emission rate is in pounds of CO2e per megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity. It comes from eGRID data from 2021.
— Waste generated per capita: The team referred to solid waste generation and disposal data published in 2014 by the Earth Engineering Center at Columbia University. In some cases where data was missing, numbers were taken from earlier years. The per capita numbers are in tons per person. Data and population numbers are from 2011.
— Percentage of waste recycled or composted: Recycling and composting rates are also from the Columbia University study.
Here were some of the key takeaways:
— Annual total renewables net generation: Texas leads the nation, generating 116,574,869 megawatt-hours (MWh) of net renewable energy in 2021, while Maine generated the highest percentage of energy from renewables (66.1%).
— Emissions per capita: Vermont has the lowest, at 0.06 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per person in 2021. Wyoming has the highest, at 68.55.
— Percentage of waste recycled: Maine recycles nearly 48% of all waste, more than any other state and 95 times the percentage in Louisiana, the state that recycles the least (0.5%).
So what actually made Vermont the greenest state, according to the data? Vermont has the lowest emissions per capita; nearly 100% of electricity comes from renewable energy sources; and Vermonters recycle more than average, producing the second-lowest amount of waste per capita.
A news release announcing the honor noted that the newly approved Affordable Heat Act “is a win for Vermont, reducing Vermonters’ dependence on fossil fuels. The importance of climate policy was emphasized last week when many Vermonters had to take shelter from the Canadian wildfire smoke.”
“Our economy is very tied to natural resources, from our seasonal recreation businesses to farming, and there seems to be a prevailing sense that those resources require some protection,” said Jennifer Rushlow, dean of Vermont School for the Environment at Vermont Law and Graduate School, in the release. Consumer Affairs, in its promotion of the research stated, “We’re at a critical turning point in climate change. It’s a reality impacting our economy, health and overall quality of life.”
That is very true. From 2020 to 2022, the National Centers for Environmental Information recorded 60 weather and climate disasters, resulting in 1,460 deaths and losses of more than $447 billion. In the entire decade of the 1980s, NCEI confirmed only 33 events, leading to 2,994 deaths and losses of $210 billion.
“Lawmakers in almost every state recognize the need to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions. Federal incentives supported by the Inflation Reduction Act have enabled them to embrace renewable technologies and reevaluate their energy infrastructure, but not all states share the same level of urgency,” the news release states.
There is still much Vermont can be doing: Reducing even more landfill waste; pushing for more renewables; and make most of the use of EVs and other means of getting away from fossil fuel use. And yet, Vermont’s policymakers and legislators also need to be thinking about what needs to happen to keep the mountains green and our communities thriving.
It is nice to be named first, but sustainability needs to come first.