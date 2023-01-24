In America, it’s customary to tip our service industry workers — the servers, bartenders, baristas, drivers and delivery people who fill the myriad, often thankless jobs that keep our economy humming.
During the pandemic, as many of these workers put themselves on the front lines, tipping became the easiest way to show our gratitude for those in the jobs hardest hit and most at risk. Tip percentages increased accordingly, as customers recognized the new risks these jobs carried.
According to data from digital payment company Square, full-service restaurants saw a 25.3% jump in gratuities in the third quarter of 2022, and tips at quick or counter service restaurants increased by 16.7% compared to the same time in 2021.
But it appears as though that generosity has reached its limit. The Associated Press reported recently that consumers, who are contending with rising costs of nearly everything due to inflation, are feeling less generous about honoring tip requests — especially as more businesses adopt digital payment methods that automatically ask for tips, which can be as high as 30%.
Indeed, research is showing consumers are beginning to feel irritated by being guilted by automatic tip requests at counter service eateries where tipping has not typically been the norm and workers make at least the minimum wage. While research also found that customers are more inclined to tip well when the check total was high, they tend to feel less generous when buying that $5 latte.
To be fair, tipping may be difficult for those who are already struggling to pay for the product or service itself, and not everyone can afford to tip the highest suggested amount. “Emily Post’s Etiquette” authors Lizzie Post and Daniel Post Senning advise it’s appropriate to tip most service industry workers but state that consumers shouldn’t feel embarrassed about choosing the lowest suggested tip amount, and don’t have to explain themselves if they choose not to tip at all.
Workers, on the other hand, argue it’s difficult to sympathize with consumers who can afford those pricey coffee drinks but can’t spare a dime — or a dollar — on the person who prepared it.
“Tipping is about making sure the people who are performing that service for you are getting paid what they’re owed,” one barista and 18-year service industry veteran told the AP.
In many cases, service industry workers rely on tips as part of their regular income since many employers factor them into employee wages. In Vermont, for example, the tipped minimum wage is $6.59 per hour, or 50% of the state’s full minimum wage of $13.18.
Those of us who’ve worked in the service industry — a humbling, empathy-building experience we believe everyone should try out at some point in their lives — know how essential tips are not only for a worker’s ability to survive but also for their morale. Service workers often must endure numerous indignities and hardships as they strive to accommodate customers, who sometimes can be entitled, disrespectful and downright rude.
And while a good tip can brighten up a difficult shift, at some point it’s just not worth it anymore. As the world has emerged from the pandemic, some people seem to have left their manners at home with their face masks. Accounts of ill-tempered customers berating workers abound on social media. Such behavior has prompted some businesses to post signage entreating customers to be patient and courteous to workers.
It’s no wonder, then, service workers have fled the industry in recent years in search of less stressful and demeaning forms of employment. The resulting exodus has forced businesses to cut hours and limit services as they struggle to keep the doors open with fewer and, in some cases, less committed workers.
But putting the current service industry workforce shortage entirely at the feet of nasty customers — while no doubt a factor — is too simple. At the end of the day, these often-difficult jobs are not valued and, by extension, neither are the people who perform them. And while customers can certainly be more respectful, the onus ultimately should be on the business owners to pay their employees what they deserve.
We know that situation isn’t going to change overnight. It will require employers — who themselves are feeling the pressures of inflation and a difficult post-pandemic economy — to commit to fairly compensating their employees with a livable wage, benefits and other incentives that give them a sense of pride in their job and ownership in the business. That, in turn, will require lawmakers at all levels to create the conditions to help employers achieve that goal. That’s a tall order, to be sure. In the meantime, tipping is the best thing we have. So, the next time you order that coffee or request that Uber, remember there is a person on the other side of that transaction and do your best to show them your gratitude.
