In America, it’s customary to tip our service industry workers — the servers, bartenders, baristas, drivers and delivery people who fill the myriad, often thankless jobs that keep our economy humming.

During the pandemic, as many of these workers put themselves on the front lines, tipping became the easiest way to show our gratitude for those in the jobs hardest hit and most at risk. Tip percentages increased accordingly, as customers recognized the new risks these jobs carried.

