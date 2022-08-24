The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners began what we hope will be the final chapter of its mascot melodrama this week.
The board met Tuesday in an ad hoc committee meeting to discuss Act 152, the state’s new law on replacing offensive mascots.
In June, Gov. Phil Scott signed the law, which effectively prohibited mascots that “directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions or other characteristics that are specific to the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity of any person or group or persons or organizations associated with the repression of others.”
This week’s meeting was to discuss how the board should implement the law. School districts and supervisory unions across the state have until Jan. 1 to either adopt a model policy on school branding provided by the state Agency of Education, or draft their own more stringent policy.
The law has effectively taken Raiders off the table. While some may still argue the word “raider” is not in and of itself problematic, its use within the context of Rutland High School — which is explicitly tied to Native American imagery — absolutely is.
The Rutland Raider name has too much baggage to rehabilitate or rebrand and, at this point, even the pro-Raider commissioners seem to begrudgingly acknowledge that fact.
So the question now is: How does the board — and the community — move forward in a post-Raider reality?
One idea, floated by Commissioner Karen Bossi, and supported by others in the pro-Raider camp on Tuesday, was to brand the school as simply Rutland with an “R” symbol.
Commissioner Charlene Seward, who also favored the no-mascot plan, argued most RHS students don’t have particularly strong feelings about mascots one way or another, calling it an “adult conversation.” Seward is correct that it’s largely been the adults in the community debating the mascot, however, the discourse has been anything but grown-up.
By way of moving on, Seward recommended letting a future board take up the issue in a few years once tempers have cooled. That’s not the worst option. After three years of contentious debate that has divided the community and sowed dysfunction on the board, we share a desire to be done with this matter — even if it means kicking the can down the road.
But as other commissioners contended, such action (or inaction) was letting down students.
The second potential option, then, is to start the rebranding process from scratch — this time engaging both current students and city taxpayers.
While much time was spent Tuesday debating how that process could work, we don’t think it’s too difficult to figure out: Have a one-month period where anyone can submit suggestions; let the Rutland High School student council narrow the suggestions to five; subject to the administration vetoing anything that would violate Act 152, let the students vote and give the board final approval.
As Commissioner Marybeth Lennox-Levins pointed out, schools across the country have successfully engaged in mascot rebranding exercises — surely Rutland can do it, too.
Of course, that would require some people on the board to check their egos and personal grudges, and actually let the process play out.
Unfortunately, those grudges emerged once again this week.
At the top of the meeting, Commissioners Tricia O’Connor and Bossi attempted to compel board chair Alison Notte to recuse herself from heading the meeting because her husband Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, introduced legislation similar to Act 152. The effort reflected a poor interpretation of what actually constitutes a conflict of interest — at least according to board and city policy — and smacked of personal animus.
It appears Bossi, who was the center of her own conflict-of-interest imbroglio when she was on the Board of Aldermen in the 2000s, now seems intent on paying forward that slight by calling out any whiff of conflict she sees. Indeed, she has done so more than once since being elected to the school board in March.
The pettiness may have started there, but that’s not where it ended.
In discussing a new mascot selection process, some pro-Raider commissioners were adamant that “Ravens” — the name selected by students last year in an administration-overseen process — also be out of contention. Their argument was that “raven” also was problematic given its various literary and religious connotations, some of which are ominous.
It’s hard to believe anyone honestly objects to “Ravens” for any reason other than it not being “Raiders,” but at least they’re trying to come to an accord. Maybe the other side, if they really want to do what is best for the students and move on, should take it as a win that we’re no longer talking about keeping “Raiders” and grant that concession.
While we’re reluctant to throw out the work of the students who selected “Ravens,” it may be best for everyone to start anew. If “Ravens” emerges again, so be it, but it may be something else entirely — maybe even something that doesn’t begin with the letter R, as O’Connor suggested.
We hope the school board, flush with new members who profess to want to find common ground and restore civility, will spare itself further embarrassment and swiftly put the mascot behind them so they can move on to more pressing matters.
