Anecdotally, it feels as though there have been a lot of conversations about ticks in these first few weeks of summer-like weather.
The state Department of Health, which tracks incidents of emergency room visits for tick removal or treatment of tick bites, is reporting a slight increase over previous years. But it is true that year over year, Vermont is seeing more tick-related incidents.
It is important because about half the deer ticks in our region carry a bacteria that causes Lyme disease, which can have medical implications on humans — and pets. (What’s more, you often do not know you have one on you, as you likely will not feel their bite.)
According to the health department, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease in Vermont. In 2016, Vermont had the second-highest rate of reported Lyme disease cases in the United States.
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that features a skin rash, swollen joints and flu-like symptoms.
Fifteen different species of tick have been identified in Vermont. Of these, six are known to bite humans and can transmit diseases. However, over 99% of all tickborne diseases reported to the Vermont Department of Health are caused by only one tick: the blacklegged tick.
And there has been a steady increase in incidents in recent decades. Some attribute that to Vermont’s average annual temperature, which has risen by 1.3°F since 1960.
What it means is that as much as it is encouraged to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors that makes Vermont so special, you must be vigilant in checking for ticks when venturing into tall grass, along trails and forests, and in leaf litter during spring, summer and fall. It is not just a summertime concern.
The state warns to protect, check, remove and watch.
Here is a summary of the state’s advice:
— Avoid areas where ticks live, and use EPA-registered tick repellents and cover up.
— Don’t let ticks hitchhike inside, and check your whole body.
— Remove attached ticks as soon as you can. (With a steady motion, pull straight up until all parts of the tick are removed. Don’t twist the tick as you remove it. If a small part of the tick is left behind, that’s OK; this won’t transmit Lyme disease. Like a splinter, what’s left usually works its way out of your skin after a few days or weeks, though it may cause a little itching at the site.)
Dispose of a live tick by putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag or container, wrapping it tightly in tape or flushing it down the toilet. Never crush a tick with your fingers. Immediately clean your hands and the bite area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
— Watch for symptoms and tell your health care provider if you get sick.
Health experts acknowledge that you don’t need to go to your health care provider or the emergency room to have a tick removed. If you have trouble removing the tick, or you can’t reach it, ask a family member or friend to help. (There are also handy small-pronged tools for sale at most garden and yard stores, among other locations.)
But if you do remove a tick, it is advised to watch it for up to two weeks. Sometimes a bullseye rash will appear within 10 to 14 days. (The rash is not a sign of Lyme disease.) However, if you feel any flu-like symptoms — fever, headache or muscle pain — see a medical provider. You may need to go on a round of antibiotics.
Part of being tick smart is simply planning ahead.
If you are headed out hiking, trail running or biking, before heading into the woods, spray pants, legs and shoes with an insect repellent that contains 20% DEET. (DEET comes in different strengths, so be sure to check the label when purchasing, and follow the instructions carefully.)
Finally, there is what has become known not-so-fondly as “The Daily Tick Check” in many Vermont households. It is an important exercise for both your family members and your pets. Get in the habit of giving everyone a once-over at the end of every day.
No question about it, tick season is not fun. It’s “one more thing” we have to worry about. It is far better to put forth that ounce of prevention, and then protect ourselves against them and their nastiness.
Go to www.healthvermont.gov/disease-control/tickborne-diseases for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.