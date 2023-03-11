Due to Daylight Savings, we lose an hour this weekend. Remember a few years ago when we lost a year to the pandemic. Three years to be precise.
This weekend marks the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the way, it is not over. The virus is still spreading, and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide, according to published reports.
Most of us have resumed our “normal lives,” thanks to a wall of immunity built from infections and vaccines. (Johns Hopkins University reportedly shut down its trusted tracker, which it started soon after the virus emerged in China and spread worldwide. In the U.S., only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico still publish case and death counts daily.)
All indications are that COVID is not going anywhere.
Even as medical experts (and a few politicians) feverishly debate the origin of the virus, the term “COVID” is likely to be as common to our vernacular as “the flu” forever more.
U.S. officials confirm they are adjusting to the circumstances, and trying to move to a tracking system somewhat akin to how CDC monitors the flu.
Internationally, the World Health Organization’s tracking of COVID-19 relies on individual countries reporting. Global health officials continue voicing concern that their numbers severely underestimate what’s actually happening, and they do not have a true picture of the outbreak.
For more than a year now, the Centers for Disease Control has been moving away from case counts and testing results, partly because of the rise in home tests that aren’t reported. The agency focuses on hospitalizations, which are still reported daily, although that may change. (Death reporting continues, though it has become less reliant on daily reports and more on death certificates — which can take days or weeks to come in, the Associated Press reports.)
This week, the AP published a look at where we are three years in.
Here is some of what its reporters found:
“With the pandemic still killing 900 to 1,000 people a day worldwide, the stealthy virus behind COVID-19 hasn’t lost its punch. It spreads easily from person to person, riding respiratory droplets in the air, killing some victims but leaving most to bounce back without much harm,” the AP reported.
“Whatever the virus is doing today, it’s still working on finding another winning path,” said Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute in California.
According to the AP, at any moment, the virus could change to become more transmissible, more able to sidestep the immune system or more deadly. Topol said we’re not ready for that. Trust has eroded in public health agencies, furthering an exodus of public health workers.
Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins, said the current omicron variants have about 100 genetic differences from the original coronavirus strain. That means about 1% of the virus’ genome is different from its starting point. Many of those changes have made it more contagious, but the worst is likely over because of population immunity.
Extreme vulnerability three years ago forced measures aimed at “flattening the curve.” “Businesses and schools closed, weddings and funerals were postponed. Masks and ‘social distancing’ later gave way to showing proof of vaccination. Now, such precautions are rare,” AP wrote.
Resistance to stay-at-home orders and vaccine mandates may be the pandemic’s legacy, experts said.
“We’re not likely to go back to where we were because there’s so much of the virus that our immune systems can recognize,” Ray told the AP.
Our immunity should protect us “from the worst of what we saw before.”
We still feel as though we need someone to blame, however.
The House voted unanimously Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support. The 419-0 vote was final approval of the bill, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks.
Blame is irrelevant. What is important to learn from the events of the past three years is exactly what the medical experts told the reporters from the AP: We need to study the virus and its incarnations so that we are better prepared for the next pandemic.
COVID became part of the new normal. We cannot turn a blind eye to how much the world changed in the blink of an eye. Three years and one day ago, it was BC (Before COVID).
