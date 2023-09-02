One of the great concerns state officials have been warning about in recent years is what has been referred to as “brain drain.”
By definition, brain drain is a slang term that “alludes to the loss of human capital from one area to another or from one industry to another.” According to global economists and investors, brain drain usually happens when skilled individuals and professionals leave the home countries (in most cases, developing nations) and go elsewhere to take advantage of better opportunities. It also occurs when individuals leave one area of the workforce and go to another for some of the same reasons.
In Vermont, the concern has become two-fold (with a third consideration thrown in). First, native Vermont youth, seeing the struggles their parents face and the challenges the state faces, opt to attend school or take jobs outside Vermont. Second, youth attending higher education institutions in Vermont have not been staying in the state (known as “retaining”) after graduation.
The third factor is inversely proportionate to the “brain drain” dilemma: Vermont suffers from a “graying,” or the largest demographic of the state’s population is older than 50 years of age.
Vermont’s most recent population numbers (2021) come from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates using the 2020 Census and other current data sources. The population estimate based on the 2010 Census remains the most reliable for comparison. It found:
— Overall, population estimates for Vermont increased almost 20,000 from about 625,900 in 2010 to about 645,600 in 2021.
— The number of Vermonters ages 65 to 79 increased significantly, up more than 40,000, as many baby boomers moved into their retirement years; the share of Vermonters ages 65 to 79 rose from 10.5% to 16.4%.
— The number of young people in the higher education years, ages 18-24, remained about stable.
State officials wish it had not been stable.
One of the factors that is considered a turn-off to many young people looking at a Vermont school as a possibility is the fact we are the second-whitest state in the nation, after Maine. According to the census data, 13 of 14 counties identify as more than 90% white only.
But there may be a new hope taking shape in our state colleges and university.
The University of Vermont this week released data showing the incoming Class of 2027 is one of the most selective and diverse ever.
According to the news release, there is a 37% increase in international students over last year; a 16% increase in students who identify as BIPOC; and a higher percentage of first-generation college students. Fifty percent of the class is from outside New England, an indication of the university’s broadening national and international recognition and appeal — class members represent 45 states and 23 countries. International graduate students hail from 40+ countries, with the largest populations coming from Iran, Ghana, Nigeria and India.
At the same time, UVM is welcoming more Vermont students, with a projected 8% increase in the number of undergraduate students from the state over last year. This fall admitted undergraduate students from Vermont whose household adjusted gross income is $60,000 or less are receiving federal, state and institutional grants and scholarships to cover full tuition and the comprehensive fee.
A similar trend is being reported elsewhere in Vermont.
Vermont State University, which is made up of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, also is reporting trends toward more diversity.
A spokesperson reported this week that VTSU enrolls more than 4,500 students, including more than 4,000 undergraduates and over 500 graduate students. Nearly half of all VTSU students are first-generation college students; 50% of VTSU students are eligible for Pell grants; and one in six students identify as BIPOC.
Of the new students: 39% are first-time, first-year college students; 37% are transfer students or transferring from Community College of Vermont; 14% are readmitted students returning to VTSU after a break; 19% are BIPOC; 70% are from Vermont. In all, first-year undergraduates hail from 47 of 50 states and 19 countries.
What we need right now, in order to grow Vermont and its economy, are young people willing and eager to be here. As the state’s colleges and universities have shown us, Vermont natives, and folks from far away are finding reasons to come here.
We want them to study here, stay here and call Vermont home.
It is too early to say the data shows we are making improvements and coming up with the right solutions. But we are encouraged by the numbers. We are grateful our state has become the right choice for so many.