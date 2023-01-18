Last week, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas announced plans to create a new education and civic engagement coordinator position for the agency.

In a news release, Copeland Hanzas said she wanted to build on her predecessor Jim Condos’ “work to protect and preserve the integrity, transparency and accessibility of our elections” and “move to a new phase of engagement with Vermonters of all ages.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.