Last week, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas announced plans to create a new education and civic engagement coordinator position for the agency.
In a news release, Copeland Hanzas said she wanted to build on her predecessor Jim Condos’ “work to protect and preserve the integrity, transparency and accessibility of our elections” and “move to a new phase of engagement with Vermonters of all ages.”
“We need to recognize that sometimes people don’t vote because they don’t know how to vote, or they don’t know the candidates, or they are skeptical about whether their vote will make a difference,” she stated.
The new coordinator will be charged with creating a civics curriculum for school teachers, engaging with Vermonters on civics in their communities and building a voter guide for the 2024 General Election.
“Civics is more than the dry, boring three branches of government. Civics is also about being able to affect change, solve problems and make life better for all of us,” stated Copeland Hanzas. “Individuals can only do so much on their own. Working together through civic participation allows us to accomplish more than any one person can do themselves.”
We applaud the effort and look forward to seeing it implemented. A solid foundation in civics and a basic understanding of how our government works is essential as Americans encounter new and increasingly more sophisticated forms of misinformation and fake news online, as well as ongoing voter suppression efforts across the country.
The last couple election cycles have shown us that many Americans — politicians included — need to brush up on their civics lessons. Unfortunately, in recent decades national education policy has de-emphasized civics education in favor of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. Indeed, the U.S. spends a thousand times more per student on STEM education than on history and civics, according to the Center for Civic Literacy at Indiana University.
The results are troubling: A quarter of Americans cannot name a single branch of government, according to a 2020 national survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania; and 60% were unable to name a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, a 2017 survey by C-SPAN found.
Now more than ever, Americans need to know their civics, but as research from the Center for American Progress shows, civics education is far from guaranteed in schools these days. While most states require at least a semester’s worth of standalone civics courses, only nine states and the District of Columbia require one year of U.S. government or civics; 31 states only require a half-year of civics or U.S. government education, and 10 states — including Vermont — have no civics requirement.
CAP also reported that state civics curricula tend to be heavy on knowledge but light on teaching skills and agency for civic engagement, stating, “no states have experiential learning or local problem-solving components in their civics requirements.”
While helping adults gain a better understanding of government may prove difficult, CAP does have some recommendations on how to foster good citizenship in the next generation of Americans, such as creating opportunities for youth participatory action research and activism; teaching news and media literacy; and increasing voter registration and participation.
For many Americans, the Jan. 6 insurrection was a wake-up that demonstrated how little some of our fellow citizens understand or respect our political system.
“The deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January and the continuing misinformation about the presidential election have left many Americans deeply worried about the state of their democracy. Some legislators on both sides of the aisle say the extreme political divisions spring in part from a fundamental lack of understanding about the country’s history and how its government works,” stated a 2021 report from Pew Research Center report.
The report notes that while teaching topics like slavery and institutional racism have proven divisive among educators and lawmakers, there seems to be agreement that civics education is a good starting point for bridging the current ideological divides in our country.
According to Pew, lawmakers in at least 34 states debated 88 bills in 2021 that sought to bolster civics education for public school students. Measures ranged from mandating civics education for middle and high school students to incentivizing civics activities outside the classroom.
One measure in Delaware, for example, proposed giving students in grades six through 12 one excused absence per year from school to participate in a civic activity, such as attending a rally or visiting the state capitol. In New Jersey, both houses passed a measure requiring civics coursework in middle school. Florida lawmakers, meanwhile, unanimously passed a bill offering school districts civics literacy education that was ultimately vetoed by Republican Gov. Ron Desantis, who argued it was promoting “preferred” orthodoxies.
Other states, like New Hampshire, have made passing a civics competency assessment a high school graduation requirement. Currently, almost half the country requires some sort of civics exam. However, Pew notes that critics have argued such tests don’t take into account students’ uneven educational experiences and could “disproportionately hurt low-income communities or communities of color by risking students’ graduation.”
Time will tell if these various efforts will pay off. A healthy democracy requires an informed, engaged electorate that can discern truth from lies in order to guard against who would dismantle it. In recent years, we have come uncomfortably close to seeing how easily it can all come undone if we let ourselves be swayed by demagogues and misinformation. We owe it to our children to arm them with the knowledge and agency necessary to defend themselves from such threats in the future.
