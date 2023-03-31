In the days since the mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, all sides have tripled down on positions. Rhetoric has become predictably contentious.

Recently, the Vermont House approved a sweeping gun bill aimed at suicide prevention, despite reservations from some GOP lawmakers and the governor. Days before the most recent mass shooting, there was fresh debate over guns in Montpelier. H.230 is a measure that would create a 72-hour waiting period for purchasing firearms, expand red-flag laws, and require safe storage of firearms. Several failed GOP amendments would have paused the bill and tasked experts to study and collect data about suicide by firearm, including what types of guns are used and how they were obtained. The bill passed on a voice vote and is being taken up in the Senate. Like a bill four years ago that proposed a waiting period, the measure likely will face a veto from Republican Gov. Phil Scott. “I personally don’t believe we need to make any dramatic changes in our gun laws at this point. From my perspective, that would be problematic,” Scott said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.