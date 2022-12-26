While the holiday storm of 2022 brought out the worst in Mother Nature, it brought out the best in Vermonters.

The imminent danger of the storm was of grave concern. The hype and harbingers proved to be painfully accurate. (A woman died in Vermont when a tree fell on her as a result of the high winds; there has been significant property damage.) Gov. Phil Scott, while concerned about the wind damage and outages, was more concerned at the time with the cold snap that was to follow. He acknowledged, the arctic blast was the thing that was “keeping me up at night.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.