While the holiday storm of 2022 brought out the worst in Mother Nature, it brought out the best in Vermonters.
The imminent danger of the storm was of grave concern. The hype and harbingers proved to be painfully accurate. (A woman died in Vermont when a tree fell on her as a result of the high winds; there has been significant property damage.) Gov. Phil Scott, while concerned about the wind damage and outages, was more concerned at the time with the cold snap that was to follow. He acknowledged, the arctic blast was the thing that was “keeping me up at night.”
The storm became the great leveler – literally and metaphorically. The wind certainly stripped away our electricity, but it also blew away our pretentiousness, our politics and our pettiness. It made the season of giving significant, because what was being shared in many cases were acts of kindness and generosity.
On back roads on Friday, as drivers were trying to get to safety, or get out to help others, strangers were clearing trees and debris blocking the way. There were lawyers and teenagers and mechanics clearing blowdowns together. They all were asking the right questions: “Is there anybody farther up this road we should check on?” or “Do you know if they have a wood stove or back-up heat?”
Roadside meetings were not discussing last-minute Christmas shopping, but rather who knew someone with a chainsaw or a generator. The race was on to beat the frigid weather.
In cases where calls could not get out, in spite of the widespread power outages, texts could sometimes eke through. Smart phones proved their worth in relaying assurances, urging calm, or asking for help.
The holiday became very inwardly focused, as families – many who had to abandon grandiose plans – hunkered down in candlelight and shared time without screens. Our focus became on patience. (Non-stop holiday songs on a portable radio have a completely different “feel” in the dark.)
That’s not to say it was idyllic by any stretch of the imagination. It was (and is) not easy. It is about making do.
Media reports (including ours) suggest a violence from this storm. Thousands of Vermonters are still without power. Homes will have been damaged (and potentially ruined) by this storm and the ensuing cold weather. It will take weeks to tally the damage.
While memories were made, so is the self-reflection on what storm preparedness looks like for the next time. What did we learn? What is our plan? Where can I get a generator (and the corresponding electrician to make the back-up system work)?
At one point, there were more than 75,000 Vermonters without power. (As of noon on Monday, there were still several thousand homes across the state without power — mostly in Central Vermont; and in some cases it may not be restored until closer to the end of the week or the weekend.)
The truth of the matter is that Mother Nature’s gift this year is one that will keep on giving. These strong storm cycles are not random. They are not flukes of nature. They are a result of changing weather patterns – cycles whose root causes are changes to our climate. (The reasons for those changes are likely the topic of many “around the wood stove” conversations this week.)
Leafing through the latest Vermont Almanac, a collection of articles, commentaries and data compiled – now for a third consecutive year – about all things Vermonty, there are monthly examinations of our region’s weather. In 2021, there were either temperature shifts or weather events that were referred to as “unusual” or “extreme” or “uncharacteristic.” (Part of Volume 4 basically wrote itself, and its authors are going to need a thesaurus to accurately explain this storm and its effects across the state.)
It will happen again. Some forecasters would say what is happening to Buffalo, New York, coupled with the storm this weekend is the first sign of a shift in weather patterns across North America.
As one commentator on Vermont Public noted, “It’s out of our control.” Perhaps.
There is comfort, though, in knowing we still can fall back on each other.
Largely, we are grateful we live in a state where neighbors look out for one another. Those connections are not always made in the rush of our over-complicated lives. But we saw that we did not need a screen to manifest our interaction and connectivity. In recent days, we problem-solved for one another in order to ensure safety. We were (and are) willing to go the extra mile to move the tree, open our homes, or deliver provisions.
For all of the anxiety the storm provided, we hope the governor rested better in the days since knowing that Vermonters were (and are) looking out for one another in this year’s darkest hours.
