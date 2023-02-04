File this editorial under “Things That Should Not Have To Be Stated. Again.”

If you are playing in a match or meet, be a good sport. If you are watching a match or a meet, be a good spectator. If you can’t do that as a player or as a fan, you have no reason to be around other people who care about sports and sportsmanship. Take a timeout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.