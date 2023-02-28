A plan to generate new revenue through sports betting is under consideration this legislative session.
The bill — H.127 — was introduced by Rep. Matthew Birong, a Vergennes Democrat, and is co-sponsored by nine other lawmakers in a bipartisan push. The bill is currently in Ways and Means.
Framed from a 2022 legislative study presented in a 34-page report last December, the bill would authorize between two to six Vermont sports betting apps.
If it were to pass, Vermont would become the final state in the Northeast to legalize sports wagering, according to Legal Sports Report, which monitors legalized gambling in the United States.
According to LSR, Vermont is one of the rare U.S. states that does not have a professional sports team. Given our proximity, however, Vermont has several teams that could be among the heaviest-bet upon, including the New England Patriots, all of the Boston-area teams — Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox — but also the Montreal Canadiens, the New York Yankees. College hockey wagering also would be popular if allowed, LSR reports.
The committee that studied sports betting in Vermont had several recommendations. Vermont should:
— Legalize sports wagering and establish a state-controlled market.
— Grant the Department of Liquor and Lottery the administrative authority over sports wagering.
— Ensure that the administrative agencies have sufficient authority to respond to the rapidly changing market.
— Legalize mobile and online sports wagering.
— Establish a revenue share through the competitive bidding process.
— Adopt comprehensive responsible gaming measures.
According to the sports betting news site, the proposed House bill was entered less than two weeks after Republican Gov. Phil Scott included $2.6 million in tax revenue from sports betting in his annual budget proposal. (The Joint Fiscal Office has updated the year one projection to $4.8 million.) According to the industry news outlet, the governor “has been bullish on sports betting,” while the Legislature has resisted it. No sports betting bill has ever made it through committee.
In such tough economic times, with more diverse revenue sources needed, this may be the year.
Neither the betting study nor the bill proposed a tax rate or specific use of revenue. It proposes a revenue-sharing agreement that asks operators for the rate they would be willing to pay, similar to systems in Rhode Island and Delaware.
According to LSR, Scott’s original earmark gives insight into the potential tax rate: “Vermont has roughly 41% the population of neighboring Rhode Island, which last year produced $49.3 million in gross revenue for sportsbooks. If Vermont sports betting apps were to see 41% of the gross revenue they do in Rhode Island, the state would have to hold on to roughly 7.8% to get to $2.5 million.”
Other than the Vermont Lottery, the only gambling allowed in the state is by nonprofits to offer charitable gaming like bingo and casino nights. That means that unless the lottery intends to operate sports betting itself and offer betting through its retail locations there will likely be online sports betting in Vermont.
According to LSR, the closest option would be any of the upstate New York casinos, crossing the Canadian border into Quebec or going to New Hampshire and downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
While the Vermont Lottery has been a successful and steady revenue stream for Vermont over the years, we remain cautious on legalizing sports betting. Is that amount of revenue worth further preying upon addictive personalities? We have yet to be convinced that irresponsible Vermonters pumping their money into gambling (instead of providing for themselves or their families) is the best spigot for new state revenue. As is often the case with these discussions, it feels like preying.
We understand the other side, the established pattern already in place, and the potential for revenue.
We get it. It's big money with big potential.
According to published reports this week, college campuses increasingly are striking deals with sports betting companies eager to promote their brands in stadiums, on radio broadcasts and on athletic department websites — places where they can be seen and heard by students. But the terms of those agreements are opaque despite the high-dollar and societal stakes.
College students are among the most vulnerable to compulsive gambling. Studies from 2007 to 2014 show that 75% to 80% of college students had gambled in the previous year. That was before a 2018 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that has expanded legal sports betting to more than 30 states.
Back in Vermont, we are consoled there are potential safeguards in the discussion, including that responsible gaming is a component of consumer protection; that measures some states have implemented ensure that players are able to self-restrict their wagering and initiate deposit limits, or establish breaks in play; that there could be restrictions on indebtedness and multiple accounts; and that there absolutely need to be funding and studies concerning problem gambling.
Until we see more information, and more dialogue, we are not placing any serious bets on H.127.
