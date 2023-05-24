New data may provide a helpful snapshot of the health and well-being of Vermont youth during the pandemic. The biennial Youth Risk Behavior Survey of high school and middle school students is a joint effort of the Vermont Department of Health and Agency of Education that covers topics, including substance use, mental health, unintentional injuries, violence, physical activity and nutrition, as well as other factors.

Survey data for 2021 reveals a mixed bag with regard to how our state’s teens fared during the pandemic. According to a health department release this week, “students know how to get help from an adult if they need it, are involved in extracurricular activities, and generally feel valued by their communities. However, areas of concern include continued substance use, the number of students reporting active thoughts of self-harm and significant disparities in mental health among populations such as LGBTQ+ students.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.