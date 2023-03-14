Too many times each year, our journalists have to call out elected officials for being in violation of the state’s open meeting and open records laws. On a few of those occasions, we have had to educate the violators with letters citing statute, and even reaching out to town attorneys to underscore our concerns about lack of transparency and shadow government decision-making. It is far too common an exercise.

Fortunately, Vermont had a strong advocate in former Secretary of State Jim Condos, who, as a longtime elected official at the local level, had incorporated open government and public records into the mission of his ongoing work with the state’s 246 municipalities. Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has promised to keep it a priority.

