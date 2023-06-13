Late last week, a 13-year-old Central Vermont boy went missing. The body of David Hill III was found on Saturday in Marshfield. Vermont State Police, in a news release, stated that Hill’s death is not considered suspicious. There is an investigation.
The question: What are the police investigating?
The public outcry over Hill’s death, which has devastated much of the Plainfield-Marshfield community in the closing days of the school year (graduation was held Saturday; the last day of classes was Monday), has focused on very specific allegations. They center on bullying.
There are unconfirmed reports of an incident at Maplefield’s in Marshfield on Thursday night, in which an assault occurred. (State Police did confirm they are investigating an assault, however, no other details — location or circumstances — are being provided.)
There are reports, from Hill’s family, that the teen was beaten, and he may have been “wandering” as a result of his injuries.
As has become the norm, speculation became “facts.” In the absence of information, social media filled in the blanks, and the rumor mill produced a dark, ugly narrative that has not been corroborated.
But there has been plenty of blame being dished out: to the school; the school district; the community; even to Hill’s family. The high emotion, already raw at the death of a child, has become a catalyst for outrage, fresh threats of violence, and even hints at vigilantism and revenge.
Hill’s passing is tragic and needs to be grieved. It should be a reminder of what unites community — compassion, empathy, support, collaboration, change. It should not be an excuse to divide, belittle, antagonize or instigate.
The community should mourn, allowing the grief to provide that proper moment’s pause. Even among strangers to Hill’s family, the news requires certain reflection. It comes from that quiet within where we come together to ensure that no child feels unsafe, lost or threatened. It is necessary.
Too many times in recent years have been reports of young people encountering struggle. It has come in the form of electronic harassment and stalking, to physical fighting, to threats of violence, to suicide.
On these pages, we have reported on Vermont students of color reporting how they have been harassed and threatened. We have told you about LGBTQIA+ students living in fear for their safety. We have told you about students attacking rivals from other schools during sporting events; and we have reported about communities reacting to reports of bullying and violence just off school grounds. We have told you about hate speech made by students against students of all stripes. And we have even told you about parents acting out at sporting events, marginalizing their status as “role models” in order for the chance to claim their kid a win.
All of this points to a sad state of affairs. We mean that literally and figuratively.
The latest Vermont Department of Health Youth Risk Behavior Survey (2021) gives us a clear glimpse of these trends — data provided directly from students themselves. The report, released every two years, is a barometer of what is influencing our middle-schoolers and high school students.
Consider these results:
— During the past year, one in six students were in a physical fight. Male students are nearly two times more likely than female students to report being in a fight.
— In the month prior to the survey being taken, one in six students reported being bullied. About 8% of those students experienced bullying on three or more days in that month. (According to the survey, bullying is defined as: “one or more students tease, threaten, spread rumors about, hit, shove or hurt another student over and over again.”)
— Nearly one in 10 students reported bullying someone in the 30 days prior to the survey being taken. The data shows bullying others does not differ by grade level, sexual orientation/gender identity. BIPOC students are significantly more likely than white, non-Hispanic students to bully others.
— During the year prior to the survey, 17% of students were electronic bullied. Female students are more likely than male students to experience online bullying (22%). LGBTQIA+ students were twice as likely as heterosexual cisgender students to experience electronic bullying.
— During the month leading up to the survey, 4% of students said they carried a weapon (such as a gun, knife or club) on school property.
— In the 12 months leading up to the survey, 7% of students said they were threatened or injured with a weapon on school property. BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ reported a higher percentage of threats of violence.
— Lastly, 9% of students said they skipped school in the month prior to the survey because they felt unsafe at school or on their way to and from school.
These are our children. These are our communities. This is what we allow to happen here in Vermont.
While we still do not have an accurate accounting of what happened to David Hill III, it seems certain that some events (perhaps circumstances very worthy of investigation) shaped his final days. As a community, we really need to reflect on that and reconcile ourselves that we must do better by our kids.