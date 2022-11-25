You are inspired to make a difference. You want to be an agent for change. You need to build a group of supporters who share your vision. But you don’t want it to be just your friends. You want it to resonate with your mates, your kids, your parents.
Maybe you should get your message in front of Taylor Swift.
While the performer, whose fan base spans eras, has certainly used her music and popularity to leverage important messages (for values, against bullying, against body shaming, for moral behavior and social justice), Swift is no politician.
Yet, she altered the orbit of the earth in her own way this week. And she did it by being angered at Ticketmaster, which made sales of tickets to her Eras Tour a headache and a half.
Now, saying the singer (whose net worth is estimated at more than $450 million) should be held up as a role model for motivating the masses through fandom (her diehard fans are called “Swifties”), her sway matters.
Her voice — the literal one as much as the figurative one — resonate. And that makes Taylor Swift an ally in the world of messaging.
This week, The Associated Press took a very interesting swing at Swift’s recent brouhaha related to her concert tickets. “Some of Taylor Swift’s fans want you to know three things: They’re not still 16, they have careers and resources and, right now, they’re angry. That’s a powerful political motivator,” the article states.
On Nov. 15, when millions of people on the planet crowded a presale for Swift’s concert tickets, there were system crashes, prolonged waits and frantic purchases. Within hours, Ticketmaster had canceled the general sale, citing insufficient remaining tickets and inciting a firestorm of outrage from fans.
Swift was quoted as saying ordeal “really pisses me off,” the AP reported.
But here is where it got interesting: There was an uprising that was not just about whining. It was about action. “U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez directed Swifties to where they could make U.S. Department of Justice complaints. Multiple state attorneys general — including in Pennsylvania and Tennessee, key states in Swift’s origin story — have announced investigations,” according to the AP.
The article quotes Stephanie Aly, a New York-based professional who has worked on community organizing for progressive politics, who said that for years she has thought mobilizing fandoms for social progress could be beneficial.
“Fandoms are natural organizers,” she told the AP. “If you find the right issues and you activate them and engage them then you can effect real change.”
(The article points to 2020, when K-pop fans organized to back the Black Lives Matter movement and sought to inflate registration for a Donald Trump rally, leaving the seats actually empty.)
Back to Taylor ...
Aly and Swifties from different industries — law, public relations, cybersecurity and more — have joined forces to create Vigilante Legal, a group lobbying to create policy change around Ticketmaster and organize the Swifties, while creating email templates to petition attorneys general and providing antitrust information. Thousands have expressed interest in helping or learning more.
“The level of anger that you’ve just seen in the country around this issue is astounding,” said Jean Sinzdak, associate director for the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. “People are really sharing their feelings about that and building a movement about that online, which I really think is quite fascinating. It’s certainly an opportunity to engage people politically. Whether it lasts is hard to say, but it certainly feels like a real opportunity.” Sinzdak told the AP this is giving Swift’s large following of younger people a direct line to seeing how policy takes shape. It’s also targeting a demographic that is seldom courted by politicians during election season.
“Nobody goes out and thinks, ‘Let’s target young women,’” said Gwen Nisbett, a University of North Texas professor who researches the intersection of political engagement and pop culture. “Be it about abortion or student loans, that age group is super mobilized and young women are super mobilized.”
Fan culture and community has boosted that tendency toward mobilization. Nisbett told AP she was studying parasocial relationships — when fans have strong one-way relationships with celebrities — in 2018, when the previously apolitical Swift posted an endorsement of Democratic candidates to social media. Nisbett found that while such posts may not determine fans’ votes, they still led to the increased likelihood fans would look for more information about voting — and actually vote.
Plain and simple, it is a lesson in numbers. The next lesson should be on tipping points.
